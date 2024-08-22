Rwanda: With All Our Efforts, All Children Can Attain ECD Education

The National Child Development Agency (NCDA) and partners have just concluded the ECD (Early Childhood Development) Conference 2024 under the theme "Nurturing tomorrow: Advancing Sustainable Early Childhood Development", with an aim to address progress, identify gaps, and renew commitments in this aspect.

This was by no means an important subject because research shows that 80 percent of brain development happens until three years of age and nearly full development by five years old.

This makes Early Childhood Development an important discussion for a better implementation of initiatives specifically targeting to improve children's formative years.

One of the notable interventions include ECD Centres, which only 17 percent of children had access to in 2018.

Significant progress was registered however, when community-based centres were introduced and the enrollment increased to 78 percent.

Although this is commendable, 22 percent of children are yet to be reached. Shortage of necessary equipment and poor sanitation in some locations remain a challenge.

As the responsible organs work to solve these problems, there is much we can do as a community. We can have ECDs in work places, help local governance set up home-based centers, and more.

The private sector and Civil Society Organisations must rise to the occasion and ensure that all children have access to up to standard ECD through implementing them in workplaces or even through corporate social responsibility. Children's health is everyone's business.