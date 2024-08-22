South Africa: SAPS Remembers Its Fallen Heroes and Heroines - Today We Honour the Late Sergeant Holeng Navy Makobe

press release

The South African Police Service (SAPS) will host its annual Commemoration Day to honour and pay tribute to women and men in blue who died in the line of duty between April 2023 to March 2024.

As a build up to the Commemoration Day that will be held at the Union Buildings on 01 September 2024, the SAPS will honour 39 members who died during this period.

Today we pay tribute to our fallen hero, the late Sergeant Navy Holeng Makobe who died on 22 September 2023. The 38-year-old member was attached to the Mabopane police station and had 15 years of service in the organisation at the time of his passing.

The member was fatally shot while his three crew members were wounded after the suspects opened fire on them when they stopped a suspicious vehicle in Mabopane.

The tragedy incident occurred when Sergeant Makobe and his colleagues were performing crime prevention duties.

Members ordered the driver to produce his license and the other four occupants opened fire.

Sergeant Makobe sustained gunshot wounds and died on the scene and his colleagues were also wounded and rushed to hospital for treatment.

He leaves behind his two children, the youngest being seven year old at the time of their father's passing.

Sergeant Makobe's name and thirty eight others will be engraved on the SAPS memorial wall at the Union Buildings on the 1st of September 2024, as a symbol of gratitude from the nation for the sacrifices he made in serving and protecting the people of this country until his last breath.

To Sergeant Makobe, the SAPS flag does not fly because the wind blows it: it flies with the last breath of every police officer who died defending it.

May your soul continue to rest in peace.