Kenyans Assured of Stable Power Supply Amid Suppressed Rainfalls

Kenyans have been assured of affordable and reliable hydroelectric power (HEP) despite recent reductions in rainfall.

The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) attributes this to proactive water management at the Seven Forks dams in Embu and Machakos counties, allowing uninterrupted hydroelectric power generation throughout the year, irrespective of weather changes.

Its CEO, Peter Njenga, emphasised the company's commitment to maintaining a stable and cost-effective energy supply.

"Our water management program is a testament to our dedication to providing clean and affordable electricity. Despite fluctuating weather patterns, we are positioned to ensure that hydropower remains a reliable energy source for Kenyans year-round," he stated.

Njenga added that the current levels at the Seven Forks dams are robust, with Masinga Dam recording 1,056.35 meters, close to its maximum level of 1,056.50 meters, while Kiambere Dam stood at 698.68 meters, just short of its 700-meter maximum.

He went on to say that all five dams in the system are functioning optimally, contributing clean energy to the national grid.

Njenga also highlighted the environmental benefits of hydropower, noting its role in climate action.

"By relying on renewable sources such as hydro, geothermal, wind, and solar, we are supporting Kenya's climate goals and contributing to global climate action," he added.