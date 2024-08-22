Zambia: Chipolopolo Setback...Musonda Joins Daka On Sidelines

22 August 2024
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Godfrey Dube

ZAMBIA'S preparations for the upcoming Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has suffered another setback after defender Frankie Musonda was ruled out from the upcoming back-to-back qualifiers.

Speaking during the post-match of the All Stars versus the Rest at the Woodlands Stadium which ended 3-1 in favour of the former, Grant said the team would miss the services of striker Patson Daka and defender Musonda.

Daka suffered an ankle injury and successfully underwent surgery that will keep him away for three months while Musonda would be out for a month.

Grant said the team was doing everything possible to prepare for the qualifying fixtures against Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone next month.

