South Africa: Cosatu Supports the Call On Glencore to Stop Sending Coal to Israel - Fuelling Apartheid and Genocide Is a Crime!

22 August 2024
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) supports the global call by working class and international solidarity organisations to stop the energy lifeline for the apartheid state of Israel.

Israel relies on energy, coal in particular, from three countries, globally. These are Colombia, Russia and South Africa. Colombia, in brave act of decisiveness and solidarity, suspended all coal exports to Israel. We are inspired by our Colombian comrades for this great act of true solidarity and internationalism.

We note that Glencore is part of a global cartel involved in facilitating coal exports to Israel, which fuels the genocidal crimes by the Netanyahu regime against the Palestinian people.

This is part of a plan by a few multinational companies to control global energy markets and therefore, determine the development prospects of different countries and regions of the world. Africa is not part of that future development trajectory they are imposing.

We support our affiliate, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) for its principled stand in demanding the prioritisation of South Africa's growing energy needs and those of the African continent towards industrialisation, job creation and equitable development.

COSATU further calls on Glencore and other South African companies involved in the shipping of coal and other exports, to immediately work on alternative energy markets that prioritise the development needs of our global south partners.

The reproduction of the global energy economy based on the interests of imperialism and few monopolies keep Africa and the global south industrially dependent and underdeveloped.

The struggle for the democratisation of global energy ownership and control is important to workers and for the end to the raging wars of energy conquest waged by multinational elites in search for profits.

The war on Gaza, as well as various other wars, are directly related to the desperation for energy control by the monopolies. This is why the struggle for a free Palestine is at the same time a struggle for a new, just and democratic economic model of development for humanity as a whole.

COSATU's call remains, total divestment in apartheid Israel and more investment on the pressing energy and developmental needs of Africa and the global south.

