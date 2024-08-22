Somalia: Somali Cabinet Introduces New Financial Regulations, Cuts Port Access Fee

22 August 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a move aimed at streamlining financial management and boosting economic efficiency, the Somali Cabinet has issued new regulations concerning taxes and national revenue.

The directive mandates that all government institutions use the Treasury Single Account (TSA) for managing revenue, taxes, and penalties.

The TSA, a unified structure for government bank accounts, is designed to enhance transparency, reduce the cost of maintaining multiple accounts, and improve the government's ability to monitor and control public funds. This initiative is part of a broader effort to curb corruption and ensure that all financial transactions are recorded in a centralized system.

Additionally, in a significant relief for maritime trade, the Cabinet has decided to reduce the fee for the Port Access Permit from $110 to $40. This reduction is expected to facilitate easier access to ports for both local and international shipping companies, potentially increasing trade volumes and reducing costs for businesses.

The announcement was made following a recent Cabinet meeting where economic policies were reviewed to align with the government's goals of economic recovery and growth. The reduction in port fees is seen as a strategic move to make Somalia's ports more competitive in the region.

The implementation of these regulations is anticipated to have a ripple effect on the national economy, potentially attracting more foreign investment and fostering a more business-friendly environment. However, the success of these measures will largely depend on their effective enforcement and the government's commitment to transparency in financial dealings.

This development comes at a time when Somalia is seeking to rebuild its economic infrastructure post-conflict, with international support being crucial for the implementation of such reforms. The international community has been encouraged to monitor these changes as part of their ongoing support for Somalia's economic stabilization efforts.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.