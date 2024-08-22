Botswana Mine Unearths One of the World's Largest Diamonds

Lucara Diamond Corporation announced the discovery of the exceptional 2,492 carat diamond from its Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana.

A massive 2,492-carat rough diamond, one of the largest ever found, was found in Botswana by Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corporation.

The diamond was discovered at the lucrative Karowe Diamond Mine in northeastern Botswana, about 430km (270 miles) from Gaborone, the country's capital. The Botswana government believes the huge 2,492-carat stone is the second-biggest ever brought out of a mine.

It was located using X-ray technology.

The discovery is the largest since the 3,106-carat Cullinan diamond, discovered in South Africa in 1905 and eventually cut into nine pieces, many of which are in the British Crown Jewels.

" We are ecstatic about the recovery of this extraordinary 2,492-carat diamond," said Lucara President and CEO William Lamb. "This find not only showcases the remarkable potential of our Karowe Mine, but also upholds our strategic investment in cutting-edge XRT technology. The ability to recover such a massive, high-quality stone intact demonstrates the effectiveness of our approach to diamond recovery and our commitment to maximizing value for our shareholders and stakeholders."

Lucara did not disclose the diamond's value or its quality.

In the last few years, Botswana has unearthed several large diamonds. The third largest diamond discovery was also in Botswana in 2021.