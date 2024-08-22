Somalia's Sodma Bolsters Emergency Response With New Training Initiative

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) is intensifying its efforts to enhance emergency response capabilities through a comprehensive training program, announced Mr. Mohamud Ma'allin Abdulle, the agency's commissioner.

In a statement released today, Abdulle emphasized the critical need for specialized training among SoDMA employees. "Our goal is to ensure that every member of our team is not only prepared for the challenges of disaster response but also equipped with the medical skills necessary to save lives," he said.

The training program, now in its third iteration, focuses on equipping operators with advanced emergency aid skills. This includes handling natural disasters, health crises, and other unforeseen emergencies. The initiative aims to make SoDMA's response more effective, timely, and life-saving.

"This training is not just about learning; it's about readiness and resilience," Abdulle added. "We are committed to reducing the impact of disasters on our communities by ensuring our staff are the best in the field."

The latest cohort of trainees will soon join the ranks of over 100 professionals who have undergone similar training, enhancing SoDMA's operational capacity. These trained personnel are expected to play a pivotal role in the agency's future disaster management operations.

SoDMA's efforts reflect a broader commitment to national safety and resilience, particularly in a region prone to various forms of crises. By investing in its human resources, SoDMA is taking a proactive stance in protecting the lives and property of Somalia's citizens.

The training program is part of a series of reforms within SoDMA aimed at modernizing its approach to disaster management, ensuring that Somalia is better prepared for any future challenges.