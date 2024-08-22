Rwanda: Minister Umutoni Sheds Light On New Ip Law Amid Artists' Concerns

Rwanda's Minister of State for Youth and Arts Sandrine Umutoni has said that the new Intellectual Property law, which sparked endless debates on social media, will not take away intellectual property rights over works they lawfully created.

Umutoni was reacting on recent claims raised by players in Rwanda's creative industry triggered by Article 301 of the July 31 Official Gazette, Law n° 055/2024 of 20/06/2024 on the Protection of Intellectual Property, which protects the government and religious institutions to use artistic works free of charge.

The article permits the public performance of a work without the author's consent and without payment of royalties under specific conditions, as long as the performance occurs during official or religious ceremonies where it is not for profit; as part of educational or public awareness activities conducted by the government or non-profit organizations where the performance is also not for profit.

Umutoni said that institutions which draft, approve and enforce these laws will soon provide more insights into the specific contexts, origins, and interpretations for the articles, including those required by international treaties, to which Rwanda is subject.

"Rwanda's creative economy is contributing to the betterment of our society in infinite ways. As such, legal mechanisms meant to protect our CCI ( cultural and creative industry) will continue to be refined, and discussed with all stakeholders, to protect us all from unlawful interpretations and uses," Minister posted on her X account on Thursday, August 22.

For the last few days, key figures in Rwanda's creative industry have been voicing concerns on social media, arguing that the new intellectual property law poses a significant threat to the industry.

The debate attracted attention of big Rwandan musicians including the likes of Massamba Intore, Tom Close and Rwanda Music Federation president Intore Tuyisenge among many others who shared the same sentiments that the new IP law might halt the progress of Rwanda's music industry.

This comes amid ongoing challenges in Rwanda regarding the collection and distribution of royalties. According to the Rwanda Society of Authors (RSAU), only Rwf55 million was generated and distributed between 2019 and 2022.

The Minister of Youth and Arts, Jean Nepo Abdallah Utumatwishima, also recently announced plans to collaborate with relevant authorities to review and improve Article 301 of the IP law.

Strengthening copyright enforcement holds the potential to further elevate Rwanda's music industry, which is already on a promising growth path.