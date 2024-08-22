Rwanda: Why Urban Farming Matters in Kigali

As Rwanda grapples with issues related to limited arable land, experts have said that scaling up urban farming can enhance food security and promote sustainable living in Kigali.

According to the National Land Use Master Plan released in 2021, the proposed agricultural land covers 1.2 million hectares, which is 47.2 percent of the total area of the country.

This implies that the arable land has decreased, having been 1.4 million hectares more than a decade ago.

Urban farming entails various techniques and systems including community gardens, vertical farming, hydroponic, aeroponic and aquaponic facilities, as well as rooftop farming, among others.

"Urban agriculture has great potential for Rwandans. It can be part of the options to boost fresh food production in cities. I also believe it is an opportunity for job creation and a source of income," Professor Charles Bucagu, a lecturer at the University of Rwanda and a researcher in the fields of agriculture and food security, told The New Times.

Juvenal Kabagambe, a Rwandan expert who assists farmers in setting up urban farms, says these systems matter not only for promoting food security but also for agritourism and greening the city.

"It is the best way of educating future generations about sustainable land management for a food-secure future. It is a social-economical solution in terms of job creation and improved health," he noted.

Felicien Ndaruhutse, a start-up entrepreneur who recently graduated from the African Food Fellowship 2024 program, is among the young people promoting urban farming. He has launched a start-up called the "Urban Agriculture Integration Program in Rwanda" and argues that urban farming is "doable."

"It requires a small space where you can grow vegetables and other plants," he said. "You can harvest your crops within three to four months," he added.

Ndaruhutse called for measures to improve financial support for urban farming entrepreneurs, promote innovation in urban farming technologies, and establish urban farming infrastructures like water harvesting centres and greenhouses.

The status of urban farming in Kigali

Urban farming in Kigali is still rare and often does not employ advanced techniques.

Telesphore Ndabamenye, Director General of the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), told The New Times that urban agriculture in Kigali includes planting vegetables in surrounding marshlands, kitchen gardening at home, mushroom production, as well as greenhouses and hydroponics.

During the rainy seasons, Gasabo, Kicukiro, and Nyarugenge have a potential farming area of around 2,565 hectares planted with maize, beans, and vegetables. During the dry periods, 271 hectares are planted mainly with tomatoes, cabbage, amaranth, eggplant, and green beans.

The Fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA 5), which runs from 2024 to 2029, encourages strategic interventions, including promoting investment in high-intensive, climate-resilient, and nutrition-sensitive production models such as hydroponics, vertical farming systems, rooftop gardens, and mushroom production.

Ndabamenye urged urban residents to make better use of their small land in their homestead by going beyond planting flowers and grass and instead plant vegetables and fruits, thereby providing fresh and nutritious food for their family and neighbourhoods.

He emphasised the need to consider urban farming as a potential business because nearly all urban residents need food, and most do not have land.