Seychelles Extends Moratorium On Import and Charters of Longline Fishing Vessels

A moratorium imposed in Seychelles in August 2023 on the importation and chartering of longline fishing vessels for use in the semi-industrial tuna fishery has been extended to mid-2026.

The announcement was made by Vice President Ahmed Afif in a cabinet decision press briefing on Thursday.

The Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday approved the two-year extension of the moratorium following a detailed review of the sector's sustainability and management challenges.

Afif said that according to the Seychelles Fisheries Authority (SFA) in the past two years, the vessels in that sector are not being used that much for the simple reason that there are fewer fish. He said vessels are now spending 10 to 15 percent more time at sea and coming back with 10 to 15 percent less fish.

"What SFA is telling us is that the situation has not changed. However, those who started building and investing in new boats before the moratorium last year are allowed to have their boats. We will not give permits for new boats to be built or new financing for boats from now for the next two years," the Vice President emphasised.

The Cabinet made the decision in response to the findings from a recent memorandum, which highlighted persistent issues such as misreporting of fishing statistics, reliance on foreign crews, limited infrastructure capacity, and the increasing threat of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The moratorium will allow time for the development of comprehensive policies and strategies to ensure the long-term sustainable growth of Seychelles' small-scale longline fishery, including the finalisation of a national plan for fleet capacity management and local employment incentives.

Afif said, "The two years will allow SFA to work with all partners including scientists to establish what will be the tendencies, and in 2026, SFA can review the situation and take a decision then."

He added that the moratorium will help the industry and those who have already invested in this sector with all those offering a service to the industry.

Fisheries is the second top contributor to the economy of Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the processing of 23 pending import authorisations for vessels, subject to stringent conditions and oversight by the SFA.