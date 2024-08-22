Zimbabwe: Mai Rwizi Memorial Service Date Set

A memorial service for the late veteran actress and preacher, Susan "Mai Rwizi" Chenjerai, will be held on August 31 at her Mbare residence.

Mai Rwizi died last month aged 83 after a short illness and was accorded a State assisted funeral. Following her death, the creative industry and Christian world were robbed of a pillar.

However, the family has vowed to continue following Mai Rwizi's teachings and ensure her legacy lives on.

Family spokesperson and Mai Rwizi's grandchild, Prisca Shonhiwa confirmed the late actress' memorial service.

"We can confirm that we have settled for August 31 as the date for our memorial service.

"We are going to hold it at her Mbare residence (No. 1 Barbara Tredgold Street) where she lived for the greater part of her life.

"As a family, we are going to do our best to ensure that we remember her in style," she said.

Shonhiwa said the memorial service was open to members of the public.

"We are not limiting people at the memorial services because Gogo was a national treasure.

"Those who missed the funeral wake can come and celebrate with us on the 31st of August."

The family spokesperson hailed various stakeholders who contributed towards Mai Rwizi's grand send off at Warren Hills Cemetery, Harare. "We have been distributing letters to various people who assisted us and are happy with the progress. The event is only meant to thank people who stood by us and we are looking forward to a memorable day.

"We are also taking this day to ensure that we uniquely remember her. She died a born-again Christian," she said.

Family friend and Government representative at Mai Rwizi's burial, Cde Webster Shamu, called for unity among relatives.

He strongly warned greedy relatives from tarnishing Mai Rwizi's name through estate wrangles.

"We do not want to hear of any estate wrangles after this burial. I urge the uncles and other greedy relatives to maintain peace within the family. If any people want to grab your property, tell me and I will take it further to the President," said Cde Shamu in his gravesite speech.

Her burial was dominated by her fellow congregants from The New Gospel of God church where she was a pastor.

Mai Rwizi was a household name in the 1980s and 1990s when she starred in the drama series "Mhuri yaVaMukadota" which was popular on ZTV. A favourite of many, Mai Rwizi played her role with finesse.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Born a natural actor, her journey in acting started in 1951 when she was a member of the Bantu group, whose cast was made up of Mbare actors. During the same period, she joined Marandellas Bush Babies and made an impact.

When she ventured into music, she worked closely with the late Jordan Chataika, Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi and Zex Manatsa among other yesteryear stars.

She later joined Safirio Madzikatire's Safe Brothers Band in 1969. Owing to her talent, Mai Rwizi was scouted when she was still in school and never looked back.

She quit acting in 1984 when she became a born-again Christian.

A God-fearing woman, Mai Rwizi was hailed as a counsellor, marriage builder and provider who looked after a big family.

Congregants from her church, who attended the burial, described her as a prayer warrior who changed many lives and taught them to spread love.

Family members and close relatives also hailed Mai Rwizi as a role model who was determined to redeem lost sheep back to Christ. A lot of testimonies are also expected to be shared on August 31.