Zimbabwe: No Mercy for Incompetent Local Authorities

21 August 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

The suspension of the Mudzi Rural District Council chairperson by the Government was done in accordance with the law and a proper investigation, the Ministry said yesterday.

The Government was reacting with concern to reports in some sections of the media purporting interference by the Ministry in the operations of Mudzi Rural District Council. It said it would not compromise on insisting that councils meet expected service delivery levels.

The Local Government Ministry suspended Mudzi Rural District Council chairperson Arnold Katsande after unearthing serious governance and maladministration practices at the local authority.

"The Ministry wishes to advise the nation that the suspension of the council chairperson Katsande was not done arbitrarily, but followed due process in line with section 157 of the Rural District Councils Act, as amended by the Local Government Laws Amendment Act, 2016. Further, his suspension followed the submission of a report by an investigation committee, appointed by the Honourable Minister of Local Government and Public Works, that unearthed serious governance and maladministration practices at the local authority,".

"It is important to note that at the core of the call to action: no compromise to the service delivery blueprint, is the need for local authorities to strengthen internal governance systems which are critical in supporting expected service delivery levels that are in line with an upper middle-income status. Hence, investigative inquiries of this nature are meant to assist in addressing deficiencies that would have been uncovered," reads the statement.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.