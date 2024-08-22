Zimbabwe: President to Preside Over Hero's Burial

President Mnangagwa will today preside over the burial of national hero Brigadier-General (Retired) Elasto Madzingira at the National Heroes Acre.

Brig-Gen Madzingira died at his home in Greendale, Harare, at the age of 65 on August 8 after a short illness.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said the public was invited to come and give a befitting send-off to the gallant son of the soil.

"Gates at the national shrine will be opened at 6am and all mourners should be seated by 7am," said Cde Kazembe.

Yesterday morning, Brig-Gen Madzingira's body was airlifted to Gomba Village, chief Nyaningwe, Chivi District where friends, relatives and the Masvingo provincial leadership paid their last respects to the gallant son of the soil.

Hundreds of people were on hand at the Madzingira homestead to welcome his remains when an Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter touched down around 10 am with the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira leading a cast of senior Government officials awaiting to receive the body.

Minister Chadzamira was in the company of Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Chair Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa, the Permanent Secretary in his office Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa and service chiefs.

A sombre atmosphere engulfed the Madzingira homestead as pallbearers carried the casket draped with the national flag.

Addressing mourners at the Madzingira homestead, Minister Chadzamira said Chivi in particular and Masvingo in general had lost a workaholic and dedicated son of the soil who sacrificed his life to see a liberated Zimbabwe.

Cde Mavhenyengwa described the death of Brig-Gen Madzingira as a huge loss for Zanu PF in Masvingo noting that the now deceased was a development-oriented person who initiated several projects in Chivi.

Mr Samuel Govumba, the Nyanisi Village head, mourned the death of Brig Gen Madzingira saying the void he had left will be difficult to fill.

"He was a kind-hearted and loving person who was always ready to assist those in need. He assisted many people here in Nyanisi with school fees and was always quick to react if there was a problem. We have been robbed by the death of Elasto (Rtd Brig Gen Madzingira), I had known him for 25 years and his death is a very big loss for the community here."

Brig-Gen Madzingira's uncle Cde Tavaziva Nhaku described the national hero as a hard worker who always wanted to excel in life.

"I went to join the liberation struggle on the same day with Brigadier-General (Retired) Madzingira and his death is a huge blow to us as a family because he was a hard worker who had initiated several income-generating projects. I want to thank the Government for honouring Elasto (Rtd Brig Gen) by giving him national hero status," he said.

Chivi North National Assembly representative Godfrey Mukungunugwa said the late national hero will be remembered more for spearheading fisheries across the constituency.

Chief Chivi said the loss of Rtd Brig Gen Madzingira was too big to bear adding that the late national hero was an exemplary figure who was committed to uplifting others.

War veterans from the district also mourned the national hero saying he was an unwavering cadre who continued to work tirelessly for the economic liberation of Zimbabweans.

His body was later airlifted back to Charles Gumbo Barracks, Harare, before it was taken to his family residence where it lay in state.

Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage director policy, planning, monitoring and evaluation Mr Mike Masaka urged the public to come out to give a befitting send-off to the national hero.

"We expect the members of the public to come and give a dignified befitting to our hero. We take note that as we celebrate the life of our national hero, we need to celebrate and pay homage to the man who sacrificed his life. We are saying members of the public should come and give a dignified send-off," he said.

He said 50 buses were allocated to all the provinces to carry mourners to the national shrine.