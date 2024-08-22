Zimbabwe: Man Jailed 20 Years for Raping Five-Year-Old Niece

A 39-year-old man from Chiweshe has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping his five-year-old niece.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said a Bindura Regional Magistrate jailed the uncle on Monday.

The court proved that the little girl was left in the care of her grandmother when her uncle assaulted her.

"On the 28th of May 2024 the complainant was left in the custody of her 76-year-old grandmother by her mother. The accused took the complainant from her grandmother's place to a brick moulding site where he was working. He was also in the company of his two sons," said the NPAZ.

"Upon arrival at the site, the accused person sent his sons to fetch firewood before taking the complainant to a secluded place where he raped her."

The NPAZ said the man threatened to kill the little girl if she told anyone. But she told her grandmother what had happened and the grandmother reported this to the police who arrested the uncle.