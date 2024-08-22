Zimbabwe: Man Jailed 20 Years for Raping Five-Year-Old Niece

21 August 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Remember Deketeke

A 39-year-old man from Chiweshe has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping his five-year-old niece.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said a Bindura Regional Magistrate jailed the uncle on Monday.

The court proved that the little girl was left in the care of her grandmother when her uncle assaulted her.

"On the 28th of May 2024 the complainant was left in the custody of her 76-year-old grandmother by her mother. The accused took the complainant from her grandmother's place to a brick moulding site where he was working. He was also in the company of his two sons," said the NPAZ.

"Upon arrival at the site, the accused person sent his sons to fetch firewood before taking the complainant to a secluded place where he raped her."

The NPAZ said the man threatened to kill the little girl if she told anyone. But she told her grandmother what had happened and the grandmother reported this to the police who arrested the uncle.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.