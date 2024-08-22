Zimbabwe: Govt Accelerates Delivery of Emergency Livestock Feeds

IN a proactive response to the increasing chances of livestock dying from hunger caused by the El Nino-induced drought of the 2023/24 season, Government is accelerating livestock feed distribution to village business units (VBUs) countrywide.

In a recent interview, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Professor Jiri revealed that VBUs (the community-based hubs at the forefront of livestock management) had begun receiving diverse essential feed supplies.

"These vital resources include hay bales, silage, salt blocks, and other critical materials necessary to sustain the well-being and productivity of the country's cattle herd," said Professor Jiri.

Government has since identified 1 035 wards countrywide as requiring immediate intervention with an estimated 2,8 million head of cattle said to be in need of water and food.

The provision of an assortment of feeds represents the strategic and multifaceted intervention meant to address the immediate needs of the livestock while also bolstering the long-term sustainability of cattle rearing in the communities.

"This proactive approach and deployment of essential feed supplies are crucial steps in mitigating the impact of the drought and preserving the livestock that is so integral to the country's agricultural and social fabric," said Professor Jiri.

By channelling feed resources directly to local centres, Government aims to create a robust and decentralised system of support empowering farmers to safeguard their cattle herds during this critical period.

"Truckloads of hay, silage and other vital feedstuff are going even to the remotest corners of the country ensuring that the most isolated cattle-rearing areas have access to the resources they need to sustain their herds," said Professor Jiri citing recent deliveries to Tsholotsho, Mberengwa, Mwenezi and Bulilima.

He said the deliveries were carefully calculated to match the survival ration of the cattle in the distressed regions and wards.

"The emergency feed and water supplies will provide a lifeline for the animals, helping them to maintain their health, productivity and resilience in the face of the drought," said Professor Jiri highlighting that livestock losses can have devastating consequences for the livelihoods and food security of the local communities.

Furthermore, Government's livestock rapid drought mitigation and resilience plan will incorporate a comprehensive approach that goes beyond just the immediate provision of resources. The initiative also aims to build long-term resilience within the livestock sector, empowering farmers with the knowledge, skills and tools essential for a better response to future drought-related challenges.

Additionally, Government has extended an invitation to the private sector that includes businesses, corporations and industry leaders to actively join the fight to protect the country's cattle herd.

"By working in partnership with private partners, we aim to provide a comprehensive solution that addresses the immediate feed requirements and supports the long-term resilience of the affected areas," said Professor Jiri.

Livestock and Meat Advisory Council (LAMC) executive administrator Dr Reneth Mano applauded Government's efforts highlighting how availing feed would go a long way in preserving the national herd.

"The timely delivery and availability of feed supplies to VBUs is a crucial step towards empowering farmers to safeguard their herds," said Dr Mano