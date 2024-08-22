Zimbabwe: Cop Faces 7 Culpable Homicide Charges

A police Sergeant James Makaranga, accused of causing an accident involving two commuter omnibuses at the intersection of Seke and St Patrick's roads in Hatfield, Harare, recent, resulting in the death of seven people, has been arraigned on charges of culpable homicide.

Makaranga, who was stationed at the Police Protection Unit, Tomlinson Depot in Harare, is a holder of a valid driver's licence for classes 4 and 5.

He was driving one of the kombis, a Toyota Hiace (AGH 1213) along Seke Road with 15 passengers on board, when his kombi side-swiped a Mazda Bongo van with four passengers on board on August 13, at around 6.45am.

This resulted in his kombi colliding head-on with a Nissan Caravan kombi carrying 18 passengers.

Three people died on the spot, while 32 others were injured in the multi vehicle crash with four of the injured dying from their injuries in hospital between August 16 and 18.

The three who were killed instantly have been identified as Wayne Chipuriro (42), Pecking Feliati (40) and Christable Makwanya (32).

Lucky Gwangwanza (age not given), Andrew Chikwanda (38), Tafadzwa Sibanda (29) and Michael Manyanga (49) died from injuries after being admitted to Chitungwiza Central Hospital and Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations into the case were in progress.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that drivers should exercise caution on the roads to curb road traffic accidents," he said.

In another accident, police are keen to interview the driver of a Shackman truck that collided head on with a Nissan Vannette, killing eight and injuring another four at Save River Bridge along the Chivhu-Nyazura road at around 7.50pm on Sunday.

The eight deceased were on their way to a funeral.

Comm Nyathi said preliminary investigations indicated that the accident occurred after the Nissan Vannet hit a grid on the bridge, resulting in the vehicle's ball joint dislodging and the vehicle veering onto the oncoming lane.

The driver of the Shackman truck fled from the scene, leaving the vehicle and some documents behind.

Police have since released the names of seven of the eight victims who were identified by their next of kin.

They are Priviledge Muzanenhamo (41), Elizabeth Tomu (30), Aleck Zenda (31), George Kamhunga (34) and Anotida Zenda (one), all of Timire Park in Ruwa along with Wadzanayi Kamhunga (30) and Angela Kamhunga (25) of Kuwadzana 1.

The bodies of the eight dead were taken to Murambinda Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured victims were admitted to the same hospital.