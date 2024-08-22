Zimbabwe: Liquid Partners US Firm for Fast 5G Tech

LIQUID Intelligent Technologies has partnered with United States communication technology firm Globalstar to deliver advanced 5G connectivity solutions in Zimbabwe, Africa, Middle East, and the Gulf region.

Globalstar is a satellite communications company that operates a low earth orbit satellite constellation for satellite phones, low-speed data communications and earth observations.

As part of the partnership, Liquid will have exclusive rights in the Gulf, Middle East, and Africa regions to sell and distribute Globalstar's XCOM RAN private networks 5G access solution.

XCOM Radio Access Network is a multipoint radio system that delivers high capacity and the flexibility that is ideal for private wireless networks. It delivers four times capacity gains and superior performance compared to other systems.

This innovative technology, designed to enhance the 5G experience and support AI-driven applications, is expected to revolutionise the mining industry in Africa and high-end markets in the Middle East and Gulf regions.

Liquid will also offer comprehensive customer support for Globalstar's products and services, including technical support and warranty services.

The collaboration also includes potential expansion to Globalstar's satellite, Band n53 spectrum and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions on a non-exclusive basis.

Band n53 is a rare swath of midband spectrum, which offers a versatile, fully licensed channel to improve customer's wireless connectivity across multiple geographies.

Founder and chairman of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Mr Strive Masiyiwa, said the inventions in 5G private network technologies, would enable the company to provide internet services to large businesses like mines and other high-value environments.

"I am really excited by the connectivity solutions now emerging from breakthroughs in 5G private networks technologies.

"With this technology, we are now able to provide services to large businesses like mines with their own 5G private networks that can also enable services like AI, this is huge," said Mr Masiyiwa.

Globalstar chief executive Dr Paul Jacobs said the 5G XCOM RAN product fundamentally differed from traditional wireless solutions and enabled mission-critical high-performance wireless applications.

He said Liquid and Globalstar together, would accelerate advanced wireless technology deployments in Africa, Middle East and Gulf regions."

"Globalstar is pleased to join in partnership with Cassava and Liquid, a group of well-respected leaders with a sharp focus on technology deployments.

"The regions where Liquid is a leader are large and growing markets for our technologies which enable safe automation and remote control of mobile equipment in high value environments," said Dr Jacobs.

Combining XCOM RAN with the globally licensed Globalstar n53 midband spectrum, creates a very unique offering for private and enterprise 5G networks.

Cassava Technologies president and group chief executive officer Mr Hardy Pemhiwa said he was looking forward to the opportunities this exclusive partnership would unfold for the existing and potential customers in these sectors.

"Globalstar's unique 5G enterprise solution will enable us to provide unparalleled connectivity to our customers on the continent, aligning with our ambition of becoming a leading technology company of African heritage, empowering businesses and communities with the reliable and high-speed internet access needed to thrive in the digital age," added Mr Pemhiwa.

The partnership between Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Globalstar is one of the achievements that is in tandem with Liquid's commitment to partnering with global organisations that share the aim to foster progress and innovation through connectivity for businesses and individuals on the African continent and beyond.