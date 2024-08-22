Zimbabwe: Killer Muvevi Still in Psychiatric Hospital

Ex-policeman Jason Muvevi is still in a psychiatric hospital after two specialists who examined him last year agreed that he was mentally ill, the National Prosecuting Authority has said.

Muvevi is charged with four counts of murder and one of attempted murder, crimes he committed between November 2022 and January last year during a spree of violence and death.

In interview yesterday, NPA spokesperson Ms Angeline Munyeriwa said all investigations into the case had been completed, but a trial is being delayed solely due to the accused's ongoing mental health issues.

"Jason Muvevi was examined by two medical doctors and was committed to a psychiatric institution. Investigations were also completed and the matter will only proceed after he has been released from the psychiatric institution," she said.

The accused allegedly committed the offences in Harare, Hwedza and Mutare.

Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi last September committed Muvevi to a psychiatric hospital after two doctors who examined him agreed that he was mentally ill.

His lawyer, Mr Blessed Matandira, argued that his client was mentally unfit and wanted him examined to ascertain his mental health position.

In his ruling, Mr Mangosi said the two doctors who examined Muvevi concurred that he was a mental patient.

It is the State's case that on November 19 2022, at around 9pm Nyasha Eusen was in the company of Nyarai Round at Clan Court, Eastlea, Harare when Muvevi approached them. Muvevi allegedly produced a pistol and shot Round once on the head for no apparent reason.

Eusen tried to run, away but was caught and Muvevi forced him into his Toyota Allion vehicle.

It is alleged that Muvevi drove his vehicle to Huruyadzo Shopping Centre in St Mary's Chitungwiza with two unknown men. Eusen managed to escape from Muvevi and reported the murder and kidnapping to the police.

It is further alleged that on January 13, 2023, Muvevi shot and killed the leader of Johanne Masowe eChishanu apostolic church in Hwedza, Chrispen Kanerusine, at his church shrine in broad daylight and in front of congregants.

As police officers were driving along Hwedza-Murambinda Road, they spotted Muvevi's motor vehicle parked by the roadside at the 25km peg. Muvevi was standing outside the car talking to an unidentified man.

The police officers blocked his vehicle and as they were confronting him, Muvevi opened fire and shot Insp Hove three times, killing him instantly.

He again shot Tendai Mugova, a detective who was seated in the passenger seat, three times on the pelvis and abdomen and seriously injured him. Other police officers ran away and dropped their firearms in the process.

Muvevi took an FN rifle with a magazine containing 10 rounds and a CZ pistol with a magazine and three rounds.

He then drove to Mukamba business centre in Hwedza where he parked his vehicle at the front of Ruzema Bottle Store. He saw Munashe Majani seated outside the bar in the company of Given Pambeni and Tinashe Musangano.

Muvevi called Majani to his car and the two had a brief chat before Muvevi suddenly produced a firearm and shot Majani once on the head, killing him on the spot.

Muvevi reportedly fled the scene and on 14 January 2023, he arrived at Mutare Boys High School where he confronted Raphael Nyahwema, firing three shots at him after he refused to give him some food.

Muvevi however, missed his target and disappeared from the scene after which he skipped into Mozambique where he was arrested on 15 January 2023. He was deported to Zimbabwe the next day.