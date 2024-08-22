Southern Africa: SADC Summit - Zim Showered With Praises

Countries in and outside SADC have congratulated Zimbabwe for hosting a successful 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, noting that such successes have set the tone for increased regional integration.

The summit, which ran from August 17 to 18, was highly subscribed, with 12 SADC Heads of State including the host, President Mnangagwa , their delegations, members of the diplomatic corps as well as opposition parties' representatives in attendance.

The Botswana Government said the summit saw the "smooth handover" of the chairmanship from Angolan President Joao Lourenco to President Mnangagwa.

Botswana President Mokgeetsi Masisi attended the summit.

"President Dr. @edmnangagwa assumes SADC Chairmanship. The official opening for the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Harare, Zimbabwe has just concluded with the smooth handover of the Chair of SADC to His Excellency Dr. @edmnangagwa," said Botswana on its official X handle (formerly Twitter).

The Eswatini Government said not only was the Summit of Heads of State successful, but the availing of space for countries in the region to showcase their history at the Museum of African Liberation was commendable.

It added that King Mswati also witnessed the ceremony for the SADC Liberation Square project being undertaken by Zimbabwe, "which seeks to create a museum for African history".

"Eswatini has also been invited to showcase its history once the project has been completed," said the Eswatini Government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Southern Africa External Relations Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding said SADC was headed in the right direction.

"I joined colleagues from the diplomatic corps in witnessing the opening of 44th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in the new Parliament Building.

"Enhancing regional integration is of great importance to SADC member states," said the Chinese Ambassador.

Ambassador Zhou also congratulated Zimbabwe and SADC on the implementation of the Museum of African Liberation.

SADC and China, he said, share comparable liberation histories.

The SADC region also commended Zimbabwe for initiating the Museum of African Liberation.

"The Summit commended the Republic of Zimbabwe for spearheading the construction of a Pan-African multi-country facility in Harare which will showcase and preserve the diverse African Liberation history; and urged member states to provide materials and artefacts for the Museum of African Liberation," reads part of the summit's communique.