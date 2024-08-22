Zimbabwe: Irrigation Scheme to Give Villagers New Lease of Life

The newly established Bwanya Irrigation Scheme in Chivi is set to transform the agricultural production landscape for 300 households and add momentum to development and industrialisation initiatives, thanks to enhanced access to water.

Speaking during a tour of the scheme recently, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said the new irrigation facility was expected to boost crop yields and overall agricultural output for the local farming community.

"With a steady supply of water now available, these villagers will be able to diversify their crop choices, implement more advanced farming techniques and ultimately increase their food security and income generation," he said.

The 156-hectare irrigation scheme, established through a collaborative effort between Government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the Green Climate Fund is poised to transform the lives of smallholder farmers in the arid Chivi North region.

"This sizable irrigation project, represents a significant investment in the agricultural development of this dry underserved area," said Dr Masuka.

The integrated approach combining public and international resources underscores the commitment to supporting small-scale farmers who are the backbone of the local agricultural economy in Chivi North.

The scheme comprises two distinct irrigation systems with 72 hectares of the total area equipped with centre pivot irrigation infrastructure, whilst 84 hectares are served by a sprinkler irrigation system.

Dr Masuka expressed optimism that investment in irrigation infrastructure would be a catalyst for rural industrialisation in the region.

Rather than operating as a traditional Government-led project, the scheme will operate using a business model, which will see it function as a self-sustaining business unit or company.

"This shift in the operational structure is intended to ensure the long-term viability and sustainability of the irrigation project. By transitioning to a more commercial, business-oriented model the irrigation scheme will be better positioned to generate the necessary revenue, maintain its infrastructure and adapt to evolving market demands and conditions," said Dr Masuka.

Bwanya Irrigation Scheme represents one component of a larger, nationwide effort to transform the agricultural sector and improve the resilience of rural communities through strategic investments in irrigation infrastructure.

"This irrigation scheme is one of the many new projects currently being established by the Government alongside rehabilitation efforts on existing irrigation schemes across the country," said Dr Masuka.

This multifaceted approach to improving irrigation infrastructure is part of the Government's broader strategy to sustain the nation's food security in the face of negative effects of climate change that have been affecting production.

Increasing irrigable land is crucial for the country's push to attain an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income economy as well as meet the National Development Strategy (NDS1) targets.