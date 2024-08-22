Zimbabwe: Dutch Call-Up for Mparaganda

Zimbabwean teenager Matthew Mparaganda has received a call-up to the Netherlands youth football squad.

Mparaganda, who plays for Feyenoord Academy, is part of the provisional 35-man Under-17 Dutch squad named to attend a training camp.

The Netherlands Under-17 are set to play two friendlies against the Czech Republic in early September in preparation for the first European Championship qualifying round.

Mparaganda joined Feyenoord Academy in 2018 and rose through the ranks and is currently with the Under-19.

He made his international debut in youth football in 2023, playing for Netherlands Under-15.

The defender still qualifies to play for Zimbabwe through his parents, who are from the Southern African country. -- Agencies.

