Zimbabwe: New Strategy for Pfumvudza Inputs

Government has come up with a new approach to inputs distribution under the State-assisted initiative, Pfumvudza/Intwasa, aimed at optimising agricultural production, based on agro-ecological zones.

The strategic move seeks to enhance agricultural yields and resilience to climate change by aligning crop choices with specific regional conditions, according to the Agriculture Summer Plan for 2024/25 season.

Under the new approach, farmers in regions one and two will be required to plant three maize plots (0,6 hectare).

These regions are characterised by favourable climatic conditions suitable for maize production.

In contrast, farmers in region three will plant two mandatory maize plots and have the flexibility to choose from sunflower, sorghum, pearl millet, groundnuts, African peas, or sugar beans for their third plot.

Recognising the unique challenges faced by regions four and five, the Government has mandated two sorghum or millet plots for farmers in these areas.

They will also have the option to plant one plot of sunflower, sorghum, pearl millet, groundnuts, African peas, or sugar beans.

The new approach is expected to improve crop suitability, increase overall productivity, and reduce the risk of crop failures due to adverse weather conditions.

By focusing on crops that thrive in specific agro-ecological zones, farmers can maximise their yields and contribute to national food security.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For the 2024/25 season, the climate proofed presidential Input programme will target 1,8 million households from communal areas, A1, small-scale commercial farming, old resettlement and 500 000 peri-rural households for cereals, oilseeds and legumes.

The total number of beneficiaries will be 3,5 million.

The inputs package will also include water retention enhancers for Zunde RaMambo, herbicides package for three plots and a fall armyworm control package.

The Zunde RaMambo scheme will support 10 plots for chiefs, seven plots for headmen and 5 plots each for village heads.

Farmers in regions one and two will receive 10kg maize seed packs, while those in region three will get 5kg maize seed packs.

Regions four and five, primarily suited for sorghum and millet, will be provided with either 5kg sorghum or 2kg pearl millet seed packs.

In addition to seeds, all farmers will receive basal and top-dressing fertilisers, as well as lime to improve soil quality.

To combat pests and diseases, farmers will be given Fipronil for termite control in affected areas, chemicals for managing fall armyworm and stalk borer, and post-planting herbicides. A water retention enhancer will also be provided to support conservation agriculture practices.

The new initiative builds on the success of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme , which has demonstrated the potential to significantly increase yields and enhance food security. As climate change continues to impact agricultural production with recurrent droughts, the Government believes that the Pfumvudza/Intwasa approach, coupled with the new inputs distribution strategy, will be instrumental in achieving sustainable food production.