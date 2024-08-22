Zimbabwe: China, TRM Donate Layers, Eggs

21 August 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Remember Deketeke

The Chinese Embassy, in partnership with the Teen Rescue Mission (TRM), on Monday donated layers and eggs to youths at Dzikwa Activity Centre in Chitungwiza as part of initiatives to keep the active population out of drugs.

The programme, launched under the Hope Harbour initiative, is part of the embassy's contribution to promoting youth employment, fighting juvenile crimes and teen pregnancies within the town.

The programme is set to be taken to other parts of the country.

Speaking at the hand-over ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding used local wisdom to emphasise the importance of the initiative.

"Here goes a Zimbabwean saying, 'Chara chimwe hachitswanyi inda (cooperation is key)'. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that youths are nurtured, educated and empowered to realise their dreams," Ambassador Zhou said.

The Chinese Ambassador said such partnerships aim to create a conducive atmosphere for youths to bloom while showcasing their talents.

Youths, he said, are the ones who will advance the hopes and dreams of the country.

"I am so proud that our partnership with the Government, local communities and civil societies like the TRM is creating an inclusive and compassionate environment for Zimbabwean youth.

"The optimism, unity and enthusiasm you have displayed today touched the hearts of everyone here. Boys and girls, you are the future of Zimbabwe and the torch-bearers of our dreams and aspirations," Ambassador Zhou added.

"In the near future, you will assume the responsibilities of adulthood and contribute more to your country and people."

The Chinese Ambassador said his country will continue to work with local partners like the TRM to roll out more youth empowerment projects.

As a way to strengthen its relationship with Zimbabwe, China for the last three years, has provided around 100 scholarships to Zimbabwean students and hundreds of short-term training opportunities to young Zimbabweans.

