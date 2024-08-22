Zimbabwe: Ngezi Eye As Maniema Scalp

Despite his charges having failed to find their range in the first, leg Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi remains an optimistic man.

Chiragwi is confident Ngezi will still overcome Democratic Republic of Congo outfit AS Maniema and progress to the next round of their CAF Champions League journey.

Ngezi and AS Maniema fought out a goalless draw in their preliminary round, first-leg enchanter at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia last Saturday.

They will now square off again in the reverse tie in DRC where a winner must emerge.

And Chiragwi believes it is his platinum miners, who will prevail.

He said the first leg clash gave the Zimbabwe representatives an insight into their opponent's type of play.

"Our first match gave us insight into our opponents, we go into the return leg knowing their strengths and weaknesses hence it is going to be easy for us to plot their downfall.

"We need to work on our game plan.

"We need to take the positives from our last match so that we correct the mistakes we made and go into the return leg knowing exactly what we should do," said Chiragwi.

Reports indicate that after playing in a more balanced first half, Ngezi returned from the break a better side and dominated their Congolese visitors only to be let down by their ineptitude in front of goal. The reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Coach of the Year reckons that if his forwards bring their shooting boots and are more clinical on Saturday, they stand a chance of progressing to the next round.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We need to work on our conversion rate and make sure that execution is correct and we need to make the correct decision at the right time when we are attacking.

"We now know what we are supposed to do and what is important is the game plan during the week before we travel to DRC and remain very confident that we can go there and come up with a positive result.

"With the way we played in the second half I think we stand a better chance to progress to the next round of the competition," said Chiragwi.

He was still satisfied with the draw, particularly the fact that they did not concede a goal.

"It was very important that we kept a clean sheet, when you play these games what is important is for you not to concede goals, we go there on the same page though I feel we could have taken a lead," he said.

Chiragwi has also urged his players to stay focussed and to be ready for any mind games which the Congolese might employ on them.

"Football in Africa when you travel it is like you are going to a war.

"You do not expect everything to be rolled on a carpet you do not have control of.

"What is important is to make sure that you get ready for what is ahead of you.

"If you want to progress you do not find yourself in a comfortable situation. What is important is that when we go there, we want to progress and our objective is to progress to the next round," he said.