Zimbabwe: Mat North Provincial Offices Ready for Occupation

THE Matabeleland North provincial offices will move from Bulawayo to Lupane on September 1, following the construction of a new office complex and the development will bring critical services closer to the people in line with Government's devolution thrust.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said construction works were almost complete.

"Vice President Kembo Mohadi visited Lupane Centre in Matabeleland North province on June 20 to establish the state of readiness of the civil servant housing units and the Government complex offices for occupancy while also checking on the status of the construction work at the Lupane Provincial Hospital.

"The civil servants' houses are 90 percent complete while the Government complex is complete. The houses can be immediately completed, while the Government Offices can also be used before the end of the third quarter of 2024," he said.

At least 55 Government officials have volunteered to immediately relocate to Lupane and are ready to move.

Dr Muswere said a total of 19 houses had already been allocated to the 55 Government officials from the ministries, departments and agencies that will be relocating their provincial offices.

Since 2019, the Government has been disbursing funds to local authorities to enhance infrastructure development in line with Vision 2030 which seeks to create an upper middle-income economy.

Devolution is enshrined in the 2013 Constitution, but its implementation began in earnest with the coming in of the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa.

Growing sums have been budgeted to top up local authorities' revenues to fund essential infrastructure in their areas.

The completion of the Government offices, housing units and the provincial hospital adds to the value of the devolution programme.

The hospital will ease pressure on Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals which were serving the population from Matabeleland North as well.

This will ensure the attainment of universal health coverage.