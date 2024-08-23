Zimbabwe: Team Zim Ready for Paralympics

Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Kirsty Coventry has urged team Zimbabwe members for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to take advantage of their participation to learn.

The Games are running from August 28 to September 8. Team Zimbabwe is made up of two athletes and four officials.

Kudakwashe Chigwedere and Tinotenda Bango will represent the county in athletics. Chigwedere will compete in the men's 100m - T47 category and Bango will take part in the women's 100m - T47 category.

Coventry was the guest of honour at the team's send-off and unveiling held at the ministry's offices in Harare today.

"We are very proud of just the fact that you are here and now sending you off for the next chapter," she said.

"I hope you enjoy yourselves and take full advantage of everything that it has to offer and the learnings that you will then be able to bring back and share with your peers and colleagues."

The team will be led by chef de mission Masimba Mutemaringa.

Gold medallist at the 2000 and 2004 Games, Elliot Mujaji is the team coach.

Robert Musara is the team physician and Rufaro Ringisai is the team admin and athlete welfare support.

Mutemaringa left for Paris on Wednesday and the team is expected to leave on Sunday.

Team Zimbabwe

Athletes: Kudakwashe Chigwedere (men's 100m - T47), Tinotenda Bango (women's 100m - T47).

Coach: Elliot Mujaji.

Team Management: Masimba Mutemaringa (chef de mission), Robert Musara (team physician), Rufaro Ringisai (team admin and athlete welfare support)