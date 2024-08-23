South Africa: Census 2022 Failure Is a National Scandal, Demanding a Re-Run

22 August 2024
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Willie Aucamp MP - DA National Spokesperson

" This is not merely an issue of bureaucracy; it is a failure of monumental proportions with implications for all citizens." - Willie Aucamp MP

The admission from Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) that it allowed serious flaws to enter the 2022 Census data, is a national scandal that strikes at the heart of our socio-economic planning.

Census 2022's integrity has been compromised to such an extent that data related to income, employment, mortality and fertility will not be put in public domain even after the Census cost South Africa R2.3 billion of taxpayers' money. This is not merely an issue of bureaucracy; it is a failure of monumental proportions with implications for all citizens.

Census data is the only source of baseline, benchmark population information on which all planning, from national government finances, to infrastructure, to boundaries and borders, to social services is based

For it to be wrong, is a brewing crisis.

The DA is therefore calling for the next census to be significantly brought forward and for a re-run of Census 2022 to take place. The flaws in the current census are too significant to be ignored or patched up with half-measures. We cannot afford to base our national planning on data that is fundamentally flawed.

Furthermore, the DA will be questioning StatsSA in the Portfolio Committee meeting scheduled for Friday, 23 August. We expect a thorough explanation of the damage control measures they intend to implement and how they plan to restore the integrity of our national data collection processes.

This debacle must serve as a hard lesson for StatsSA and all involved. Deviation from scientific norms and practices, lack of transparency, and the exclusion of our world-class academic community from critical processes have led to this disaster. The state cannot operate under the false belief that it knows best while sidelining expertise and sound methodology.

The DA will fight for our country's future to be built on reliable data. South Africa deserves a census process that is transparent, accurate, and above reproach.

The whole census will need to be re-run.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.