Congo-Kinshasa: 2 DRC Reporters Threatened By Province Officials After Airing Critical Reports

Kinshasa — The Committee to Protect Journalists urges the authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to ensure the safety and freedom of two journalists -- Radio Tokomi Wapi reporter Martin Kasongo and Top Lomami radio reporter Michaël Tenende -- after local officials in the south-central Lomami province threatened them in separate incidents.

"Local authorities in the DRC's Lomami province should cease efforts to intimidate journalists Martin Kasongo and Michaël Tenende and allow them to freely report on issues of public interest," said Angela Quintal, head of CPJ's Africa program, in New York. "Officials' focus should be on protecting the press, not on censorship efforts when their governance is scrutinized."

On August 17, the mayor of the city of Kabinda, Marie-Anne Tshiabu, called Kasongo and said she would have him arrested or "use another way," demanded that he give her the content of his show for review before it was broadcast, and threatened to close the privately owned radio station, Kasongo told CPJ. Tshiabu's threats came in response to a broadcast that day during which Kasongo had accused the mayor of illegally collecting taxes from motorcycle taxis and mistreating central market vendors, the journalist said.

Separately, on August 18, Ananias Mukanz, a territorial inspector in the province, along with four unidentified people, forcibly entered the studio of the privately owned Top Lomami station as Tenende was on air criticizing the disappearance of a vehicle chartered by the president's office to transport local civil servants, Tenende told CPJ.

Before halting the broadcast, Tenende informed the audience of the attack, and several listeners arrived at the station and intervened to prevent his arrest. Mukanz and the other intruders nevertheless seized two recording devices, a phone, and a computer from the studio.

CPJ's calls to Mukanz, Tshiabu, and Lomami Governor Iron-Van Kalombo Musoko did not receive a response.