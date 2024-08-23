South Africa: Health Compact Boycott Highlights Vast Opposition to NHI

22 August 2024
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Michele Clarke MP - DA Spokesperson On Health

The DA notes the signing of the second Presidential Health Compact by Acting President Paul Mashatile and the Ministers of Health and Science and Innovation, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and Dr Blade Nzimande, as well as primarily by entities linked to the Department of Health and labour unions - the exception being the Independent Community Pharmacy Association, representing business.

The DA commends the fact that Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) and the South African Health Professionals Collaboration (SAHPC), including the South African Medical Association (SAMA), stood on principle and refused to sign the Health Compact which uses the destructive National Health Insurance (NHI) Act as its basis.

In his speech the Acting President stated that the private sector has a crucial role to play in health care, yet government treats consultation with the sector as nothing more than a box-ticking exercise.

The fact that the Health Compact was signed despite widespread concerns and without proper engagement from the President about these concerns mimics the public participation charade in Parliament before the NHI Act was signed.

The second Health Compact undermines the good-will and collaboration between government and various stakeholders, including health professionals, the business community, and labour unions to improve South Africa's health sector the first Compact engendered.

The DA maintains that the Health Compact signed today is nothing more than a blatant attempt to coerce and feign support for the NHI Act.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.