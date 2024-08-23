Africa: TikTok Moves to Strengthen Safety With Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Council

Nairobi — Chinese video sharing platform TikTok has unveiled its first-ever Sub-Saharan Africa Safety Advisory Council anchored on bolstering safety within the platform.

This initiative is part of TikTok's broader strategy to ensure that its policies, product features, and safety protocols are culturally relevant and effective in addressing the unique challenges faced by users in this region.

Its Global Head of Outreach and Partnerships for Trust and Safety, Valiant Richey, highlighted the need to bolster safety within the social space.

"With the launch of the Sub-Saharan Africa Safety Advisory Council, we are demonstrating our commitment to including expert African voices in our Trust and Safety work. This group of leaders was chosen for their broad range of expertise and experience, and we look forward to working with them over the coming years," he said.

In tandem with the council's launch, TikTok is expanding its 'SaferTogether' campaign to further educate users about the platform's community guidelines and safety features.

This initiative will involve interactive workshops, social media outreach, and collaborations with key stakeholders to promote safe online practices.

The campaign aims to create a collective effort within the TikTok community to maintain a secure environment for creative expression.

TikTok says its safety efforts have garnered strong support from Safaricom, a key partner in the region.

Fawzia Ali, Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom PLC, praised TikTok's initiatives and stated, "At Safaricom, we see the internet as a resource that everyone should have access to, safely."

"Having witnessed the announcement of the TikTok Safety Advisory Council and the launch of the SaferTogether campaign, we commend TikTok's efforts in bringing together various stakeholders for a common goal - ensuring online safety and promoting the safe use of its platform across Africa."