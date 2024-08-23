Tanzania: Major Uplift of School, Healthcare Facilities in Kisarawe

WaterAid Tanzania's project in Kisarawe District, Coast Region, has made significant strides in enhancing access to safe and dignified sanitation and hygiene services in local schools and healthcare facilities.

The project, titled "Effectiveness of Hygiene Behavior in Schools and Healthcare Facilities," ran from 2021 to 2024 and was implemented across 45 institutions, including 30 schools and 15 healthcare facilities.

At a dissemination workshop held in Dar es Salaam yesterday, attended by Minister for Industry and Trade Selemani Jafo, Dr Happiness Willbroad, Head of Programmes at WaterAid Tanzania, shared an overview of the project's impact.

Dr. Willbroad highlighted the positive changes experienced by thousands of students, teachers, and healthcare workers due to the initiative.

The project focused on enhancing WASH infrastructure and services by constructing latrines, handwashing stations, and water connections and storage facilities. It directly benefited 13,580 students, 240 teachers, and 60 healthcare facility staff.

Key achievements included the construction of rain harvesting systems with a 20,000-liter capacity, 72 improved sanitation facilities, and 19 new accessible latrines in schools and healthcare facilities.

Additionally, the project developed two comprehensive hygiene packages providing step-by-step guidance for conducting hygiene sessions and implementing behavior change campaigns in the 30 schools and 15 healthcare facilities involved.

In her opening remarks, WaterAid Tanzania Country Director Ms Anna Mzinga emphasised the transformative impact of the new infrastructure. However, she also stressed that infrastructure alone is not enough to create lasting change.

"The behavior change interventions were crucial in empowering communities and embedding lifelong hygiene practices," Ms Mzinga noted.

Minister Jafo, who is also the MP for Kisarawe warned about the economic and health impacts of waterborne diseases. He commended WaterAid and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for their contributions.

"The challenge of waterborne diseases, particularly among children, has been significant. The WASH infrastructure and awareness campaigns are crucial steps towards addressing this issue," he said.

He highlighted that the project has successfully supported Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3, which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all, and SDG 6, which focuses on ensuring access to water and sanitation for all.

Minister Jafo urged Kisarawe District officials and experts to continue making positive changes in sanitation and personal hygiene, recommending budget allocations for infrastructure maintenance and collaboration with stakeholders.

"This can be achieved by maintaining our infrastructure and ensuring continued cooperation in the implementation of various projects," he added.