Uganda Now Targets Egypt, UAE Markets for Beef Exports, Says Minister Anite

State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatization, Evelyn Anite, has said that Uganda is now targeting the Egyptian and United Arab Emirates (UAE) markets for its beef exports, highlighting the need for strict adherence to regulatory standards, particularly for exports to Muslim-majority countries.

The minister made these remarks during a tour of Ranchers Finest, a leading meat processing company in Kampala.

Anite expressed confidence in the trajectory of Uganda's agricultural sector, citing companies like Ranchers Finest as key players in value addition and market expansion.

"Uganda will be feeding the world with its poultry products. We are now eyeing the Egypt market and the UAE market. We cannot reach that market if we don't keep our products clean, if we are not having halal," she emphasized, stressing the importance of maintaining high standards to access these lucrative markets.

She explained that Ranchers Finest's operations align with the government's "Buy Uganda, Build Uganda" (BUBU) policy, which seeks to promote locally produced goods.

Anite assured the company of full government support.

"No government ministry, department, or agency will be permitted to import products that can be produced locally. I have encouraged them to quickly come out with their product, and I can assure you, their products will be secured by any government agency or department that needs them," she said.

The minister commended Ranchers Finest for its efforts in adding value to various agricultural products, including dairy, beef, poultry, and piggery. She underscored the significance of value addition in strengthening Uganda's agricultural sector, which she described as "the backbone of our country."

Anite also highlighted Ranchers Finest's contributions to job creation, noting, "I congratulate them for creating 195 jobs and for moving backwards to support our farmers, ensuring they have a reliable market for their products." She added that the company is contributing to over 2,000 indirect jobs.

Anite expressed optimism that Ranchers Finest would meet the demand for Ugandan beef in international markets.

"I am very optimistic and very excited that Ranchers Finest, our Ugandan company, is going to meet that demand," she said.

Collin Muyanja, CEO of Ranchers Finest, echoed the minister's optimism, stating that the company is poised to put Uganda on the global map for high-quality beef.

Muyanja emphasized the success of their "Farm to Plate" model, which ensures that their fresh and processed meat products meet international standards.

"Ugandan beef is in high demand across the region and the world because of its low cholesterol content," Muyanja noted, highlighting the growing global interest in Ugandan beef.

He also mentioned that Ranchers Finest produces over 190 different products, including sausages, meat cuts, and poultry, all of which comply with international quality benchmarks.

Muyanja further elaborated on the company's efforts to boost local employment and entrepreneurship through backward integration.

"We believe we can create in excess of 5,000 employment opportunities. We are already working with out-growers and targeting youth and women through our route-to-market program, including kiosks that provide both employment and entrepreneurial opportunities," he said.

Expressing his delight at the government's recognition of Ranchers Finest, Muyanja underscored the role of local companies in achieving value addition in Uganda's agricultural sector.

"This is proof that a local company run by Ugandans can produce products that are internationally recognized and certified," he added.

The event also allowed the media to observe the stringent hygiene and quality standards maintained by Ranchers Finest throughout the production process.

"We opened our doors so that you can see the hygiene standards we follow and the quality throughout the production process. All products meet stringent hygiene standards," Muyanja assured.

Addressing local farmers' concerns about market availability, Muyanja affirmed that Ranchers Finest offers guaranteed off-take for their produce, providing a reliable market for cattle, poultry, and goats.

"Ranchers Finest is proof that there is a market. There is guaranteed off-take for the farmer," he said , reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting the local agricultural community as it scales up to meet international demand.