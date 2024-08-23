Uganda: Polly Namaye Eats Big As IGP Byakagaba Shakes Up Police Again

The Inspector General of Police, Abbas Byakagaba has made fresh changes in the police force.

The changes announced on Thursday evening saw former deputy police spokesperson, Polly Namaye who has just completed a year long course has been sent to the directorate of operations as the commissioner in charge of peace support operations while AIGP Joseph Mugisa who has been the director for Fire Prevention and Rescue Services has been sent to the IGP's office.

Senior Commissioner of Police James Apora is now the acting director in charge of logistics and engineering, which Senior commissioner of Police Joseph Obwona is now the acting Interpol director, a police left vacant after AIGP Grace Akullo retired.

Former Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander, SCP Stephen Tanui has been appointed as the acting director for fire prevention and rescue services while SCP Elias Kasirabo has been appointed as an attache at the Ugandan High Commission in Nairobi.

Others are SCP Yusuf SSewanyana who is appointed Deputy Director Interpol, SCP Frankline Kugonza from the Directorate of Logistics & Engineering to Directorate of Fire Prevention & Rescue as Deputy Director and Saraha Kibwika as the acting deputy director for police human resource administration and management.

Other changes

CP Proscovia Achola of Logistics & Engineering is appointed Ag. Deputy Director Force Fleet Management.

CP Irene Ameri Kimara of Logistics & Engineering is appointed AG. Deputy Director Logistics & Engineering.

CP Simon Peter Okosh from Peace Support Operation to Directorate of Operations as Ag. Deputy Director Operations.

CP Philip Acaye form course to Directorate of Traffic & Road Safety as Ag. Deputy Director.

CP Hillary Kulayige from course to the Directorate of Chief Political Commissariat as Deputy Director.

CP Moses Muluya is appointed Deputy Director Welfare Production & Sports.

CP Agaptus Ecotu from Directorate of Human Resource Administration & Management to Field Force Unit as Deputy Commander.

CP Benedict Byamugisha from course to Research and planning & Development as CP Research & Development.

CP Hassan Kihanda from course to Directorate of Fire Prevention & Rescue as CP Fire Disaster, Training &Administrative support Services.

CP Rosemary Nanyonga from course to Agricultural Police as Deputy Commandant Livestock Sector.

CP Michael Walwanga from course to Interpol & International Relations as CP International Relations.

CP James Kusemererwa from course to Directorate of Human Rights & Legal Services as CP international Relations.

CP David Manzi from course to VIPPU/VIS as Commandant.

CP Moses Otala Obbo from course is appointed CP Welfare.

CP Polly Namaye from course to Directorate of Operations as CP peace support operations.