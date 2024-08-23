Uganda: Anti-Corruption Protests Intensify As Youth March in Jinja City

On a drizzly Thursday morning in Jinja City, a determined group of youths took to the streets in a renewed wave of anti-corruption protests. Their message was clear--enough is enough.

"We are tired of corruption in Parliament! We demand Speaker Anita Among's resignation now!" lamented the protesters.

The marchers, undeterred by the persistent drizzle, moved with intensity, determined to make their voices heard.

These young protesters are voicing their frustrations, specifically targeting Speaker Anita Among, whom they accuse of being involved in corrupt practices within Parliament. Their call for her resignation reflects a growing dissatisfaction with the political establishment.

The protesters have threatened to march to Kaunda Grounds in Gulu City, where Parliament plans to hold its first regional sitting starting on 28 August 2024. Their goal is to ensure that their voices echo all the way to the House.

Despite the rain, these young Ugandans remain steadfast in their fight against corruption, signaling a growing unrest and demand for accountability at the highest levels of government.

The demonstration in Jinja comes on the heels of a larger anti-corruption march that took place in Kampala earlier this month, where thousands gathered outside Parliament to demand transparency and an end to graft.

That protest, which saw a broad cross-section of Ugandans joining hands, served as a powerful precursor to the current wave of regional demonstrations.

As the regional sitting in Gulu approaches, all eyes are on the youth of Uganda--will their voices bring about the change they seek?