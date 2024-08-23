Rwanda: Four Things Rwanda Is Doing to Increase Coffee Production

Coffee is one of Rwanda's top agricultural exports. In the financial year 2022/23, Rwanda exported more than 20,000 tonnes of coffee which generated almost $116 million (Rwf139.2 billion) according to the annual report from National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

This represents a 53 per cent increase in coffee revenues compared to $75.5 million (Rwf90.6 billion) earned from more than 15,000 tonnes sold in the previous year.

Revenue from coffee sales in the country reach $23.60 million (about Rwf31.7 billion) annually, according to NAEB.

Coffee is a key driver of economic growth, and improved income for 500,000 families in Rwanda and it is the country's leading export crop, the regulator said.

The New Times listed key measures that are in place to increase coffee production and revenues as highlighted by NAEB.

High yielding and climate resilient varieties

According to NAEB, there are high yielding and climate resilient coffee varieties such as RABC 15.

There are two varieties of Arabica species under dissemination which are Jackson, BM (BOURBON MAYAGUEZ), in addition to RAB C15 which yields more output so far.

"However, there are other new varieties under trials which RAB [Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Development Board] identified that could potentially offer even better yields, disease resilience and climate resilience," NAEB said in a statement sent to The New Times.

With some of these varieties, farmers can harvest an average of 4 kilogrammes per tree from the current 2 kilogrammes.

However, with optimal farming practices, yields can reach up to 7 kilogrammes per tree under ideal conditions.

Adopting climate resilient farming practices of mulching, agroforestry trees among others also help yield more coffee output, according to NAEB.

Applying fertilizer and pesticides

Integrated pest and disease management, applying the right fertilizers at the right rate like potash, nitrogen and little of phosphoric acid are among measures increasing coffee production.

Over 7,000 tonnes of fertilizers are distributed to farmers every farming year.

According to NAEB, in 2019/20, the government invested over Rwf5 billion in order to fully subsidize fertilizers that coffee farmers need.

Building coffee washing stations

NAEB sys it has been working with farmers and investors to increase coffee washing stations, where farmers can process cherries to get quality coffee beans.

This motivates coffee farmers to increase production.

There are currently around 300 coffee washing stations in Rwanda that purchase cherries from smallholder producers.

Some of these are Buliza coffee washing station in Rulindo District, Humure coffee washing station in Gatsibo District.

These washing stations are owned and operated by co-operatives, individuals and larger trading companies.

Replacement of old coffee trees

NAEB is set to provide over 25 million coffee seedlings as part of replacing aging coffee trees across the country.

Rwanda currently has 42,229 hectares of coffee plantations, 26 percent of which are considered too old, according to the regulator.

When trees are older and stump, farmers can uproot the entire tree and replant a new seedling in its place, which takes only three years to bear coffee beans.