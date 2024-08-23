Uganda: Tuk-Tuk, the New Cash-Cow Mbarara Has Set Out to Milk

As Mbarara City continues to grow and develop, new businesses are emerging to cater to the city's expanding population.

Among these is the introduction of tuk-tuks, or tricycles, as a popular form of public transport.

Declared one of Uganda's 10 new cities on July 1, 2020, Mbarara has seen an influx of residents, leading to a rise in demand for alternative transport options.

Tuk-tuks, known locally as "Tuku Tuku," have quickly become a notable addition to the city's transport sector.

Awus Ssenoga, a tuk-tuk operator who previously vended shoes, shares that while the business has its benefits, it also faces significant challenges, including resistance from other transport operators.

"Some people, including boda boda riders in the city, de-campaign the tuk-tuk business, but of course, we have the good side of the business," Ssenoga said.

"I have personally been able to pay my bills, my children are in school, and I am planning to buy a plot of land next year," he added.

Naboth Ndimu, another tuk-tuk rider who previously worked as a boda boda operator, highlights the differences between the two businesses.

"This works like a special; we start from 5,000 shillings and above, even if you are one person. But the maximum number we can carry is three to four at once, and it is way different from a boda boda," Ndimu explained.

Despite the growing interest, those involved in the Tuk-Tuk business report several challenges, including high fuel prices and slow public adoption.

Ssenoga encourages parents to consider using tuk-tuks for school transport, especially as the rainy season intensifies.

"It consumes more fuel, and that's why we don't act like boda boda cyclists. On a normal day, one can make SHS 60,000. Parents should now think of using the tuk-tuk as they are convenient and comfortable," Ssenoga suggested.

Users of tuk-tuks have noted their affordability compared to other forms of transport.

"When it is raining, for example at night, and you can't hire a special car that would charge you SHS 20,000 from town to Kakoba or Katete, the tuk-tuk charges SHS 5,000 for that same distance and time," shared one user.

However, some critics argue that tuk-tuks lack the power to navigate Mbarara's steep, hilly roads, causing some people to avoid them.

The tricycles are available for purchase either on credit or in cash, depending on one's ability.

Those who buy on credit must pay Shs210,000 per week, translating to Shs30,000 per day--a cost that many in the business consider unfair, especially as the business is still gaining traction.