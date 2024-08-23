Uganda: Govt Pledges Expanded Access to New HIV Prevention Methods

HIV tests are being performed at a Family Planning and Immunization Outreach Camp in Kitugutu Village, Kyenjojo District, Uganda.

This initiative is part of the country's broader National HIV Combination Prevention Strategy, which aims to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

The Ministry of Health has reiterated its commitment to expanding access to new HIV prevention methods, particularly Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) products, in light of promising trial results.

Dr Diana Atwine, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Health, said it was important that these advancements in the fight against HIV.

"Globally, there are significant advancements in HIV prevention that promise to strengthen the fight against the epidemic. The Ministry of Health is committed to bringing these innovations to the country as part of our ongoing National HIV Combination Prevention Strategy," she stated.

One of the most promising developments is the injectable PrEP product, Lenacapavir, which is currently under review.

Findings from Gilead Sciences' Purpose 1 trial, involving over 5,000 participants from Uganda and South Africa, showed that Lenacapavir was 100% effective in preventing HIV transmission among women and adolescent girls.

"Once approved, Lenacapavir will be a game-changer, reducing the burden of daily pills, minimizing stigma, and easing the pressure on our healthcare systems," Dr Atwine noted.

In the meantime, Uganda continues to provide oral PrEP to individuals at high risk of HIV infection. To date, over 700,000 people across 635 health facilities have received oral PrEP.

Additionally, the Ministry has introduced the dapivirine vaginal ring, a long-acting device that provides month-long protection against HIV during vaginal sex.

"The PrEP ring is now available at seven public health facilities, thanks to support from the PEPFAR/USAID MOSAIC project," said Dr Atwine.

Furthermore, the Ministry is in the final stages of introducing the injectable cabotegravir (CAB-LA), another long-acting PrEP option.

"By the end of September 2024, CAB-LA will be available in seven PEPFAR/USAID-supported facilities, with four additional facilities offering it by February 2025, supported by the Global Fund," Dr Atwine confirmed.

She also reiterated the Ministry's commitment to expanding access to these innovative HIV prevention products, underscoring its dedication to reaching marginalized populations and ensuring that everyone at risk of HIV can access the necessary protection.