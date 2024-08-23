Rwanda: REMA Reassures Public Over Lake Kivu Methane Gas Safety

The Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) has dismissed reports suggesting an elevated risk of methane gas explosion in Lake Kivu, assuring the public that safety measures are effectively mitigating any potential threats.

This response follows media reports, including a National Geographic article, that claimed a 60% increase in combustible methane (CH4) and carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in Lake Kivu, allegedly heightening the risk of a catastrophic eruption and posing a danger to the surrounding communities.

However, Eric Mudakikwa, the Division Manager of Environment Analytics and Lake Kivu Monitoring at REMA, clarified that the most recent data, derived from a 2018 study, indicate that gas concentrations in the lake are stable.

"There is no significant increase in the gases stored under Lake Kivu because the country has been actively extracting methane gas as a preventive measure to reduce the risk of explosion," Mudakikwa told The New Times.

Addressing concerns that methane gas extraction could potentially trigger an explosion, Mudakikwa reassured that the extraction process is carefully managed to avoid disturbing other layers of the lake.

"It is not true that removing the gas can trigger an explosion in Lake Kivu. The extraction is done without disturbing the stability of the lake's layers," he said.

Mudakikwa also highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of communities around the lake. Since 2018, a dedicated laboratory has been monitoring Lake Kivu daily, and seismic stations have been installed to provide early detection of any threats, particularly from Nyiragongo, an active volcano known for its potential to cause disturbances.

"There is no risk of a surprise event because we maintain close collaboration with the Democratic Republic of Congo on matters related to earthquakes and Nyiragongo eruptions," he added.

Lake Kivu, apart from being a significant source of methane gas, also supports fisheries and tourism, offering opportunities for local communities in Rwanda and the DRC.

"The lake is not a threat; rather, it's an asset for tourism and local livelihoods," Mudakikwa emphasized.

Rutsiro District Mayor Dative Kayitesi urged the public to rely on official information from competent authorities rather than speculation.

"The lake is vital to the community and the country at large, providing energy through methane gas extraction, as well as fish and tourism attractions," she noted.

Samuel Mifitumukiza, a resident of Kivumu Sector in Rutsiro District, shared his experience during a previous Nyiragongo eruption, saying that despite initial panic, he no longer worries about the gases in Lake Kivu. "We don't think about it anymore," he added.

According to official data from the 2018 study, approximately 0.2 cubic kilometers of methane gas has been extracted from the lake. Lake Kivu is estimated to contain between 55 and 60 cubic kilometers of methane gas and 270 to 300 cubic kilometers of carbon dioxide.

REMA's statement is supported by research conducted by several international institutions, including Eawag (Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology), Helmholtz-Centre for Environmental Research--UFZ in Germany, and the Institute des Géosciences de l'Environnement (IGE) in France.

The study, which is conducted every five years, concluded that "when comparing our data to past measurements, we cannot verify the previously suggested increase in methane concentrations since 1974. We therefore conclude that the methane and carbon dioxide concentrations in Lake Kivu are currently close to a steady state."