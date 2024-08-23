Zimbabwe: With Climate Crisis, the Poor Will Eat the Rich

opinion

The phrase "the poor will eat the rich" is attributed to French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau.

He is known for criticising social inequality.

His philosophy was influential during the Age of Enlightenment and the development of modern political, economic and educational thought.

Even though the statement is rooted in the socio-economic context of the French Revolution, it finds relevance in the contemporary world, especially considering the looming existential threats of climate change.

Climate change is an egalitarian-free phenomenon; its impacts are felt differently across the world, with the poorest and most vulnerable populations bearing the brunt.

Extreme weather events, diseases outbreaks and dwindling natural resources threaten livelihoods, food security, and overall economic stability worldwide, thereby widening the gap between the rich and poor countries.

This growing disparity sets the stage for a potential backlash where developing countries may indeed be forced to "eat the rich," not through literal cannibalism, but through demanding climate justice.

Across the world, the intricate interplay between escalating climate change impacts and socio-economic disparities presents a compelling case for the urgency and veracity of this ominous prediction.

The climate crisis is increasingly revealing the deep-seated inequalities that exist in today's world. As the planet gets warmer and weather patterns become more erratic, the rich and poor experience these changes in different ways.

This disparity in how climate change impacts various social classes is leading to "social unrest", where the "poor" countries, who are disproportionately affected, could rise against their wealthy countries, who have the means to shield themselves from the worst effects.

Social unrest arises from the perceived unfairness in the way climate change affects developing nations, combined with insufficient support from wealthier countries to address these inequalities. This why the chorus in demanding climate justice is growing louder each day.

Africa, with its diverse ecosystems and vast natural resources, is one of the continent's most vulnerable to climate change. The continent experiences severe weather patterns, prolonged droughts, and rising temperatures, which disproportionately affect its poorest communities.

Unlike the wealthy, who can afford adaptive measures such as air conditioning, migration, and sophisticated agricultural technologies, the poor are left to bear the brunt of these environmental changes with minimal support.

Prolonged droughts have led to the desertification of once fertile lands in the Sahel region, decimating agricultural yields and livestock populations.

For those in developed countries, these challenges may be mitigated through imports and advanced irrigation systems. However, for the subsistence farmers who form the backbone of Africa's economy, the situation is dire.

Climate-induced displacement is another critical issue. The Horn of Africa, encompassing countries such as Somalia, has seen an increase in climate refugees.

Prolonged droughts and erratic rainfall patterns have devastated agriculture and pastoralism, forcing entire communities to migrate in search of food and water. The International Organisation for Migration estimates that millions of Africans will become climate refugees by 2050.

These displacements strain urban infrastructures and social services in cities that are already struggling with overpopulation and unemployment.

The urban poor, living in informal settlements such as Kibera in Kenya, face heightened competition for scarce resources. The wealthy in London, New York, Brisbane, Doha and Paris among others are residing in gated communities with private security and amenities, remain insulated from these struggles. This stark divide fosters resentment and heightens the risk of "unrest".

Africa's rich natural resources, while a potential boon, often exacerbate the wealth gap. In many countries, vast oil reserves have made multinational corporations rich, leaving the majority in these communities poor.

The revenue from these resources is seldom reinvested in climate adaptation initiatives.

Instead, it often lines the pockets of elites in developed countries, who can afford to ignore the plight of the poor.

As climate change accelerates, the world must confront this looming threat head-on.

Wealthy nations have a moral and practical imperative to address these disparities by investing in sustainable development, supporting climate adaptation measures in vulnerable regions and working towards a more equitable distribution of resources.

Failure to do so will not only perpetuate suffering, but also increase the likelihood of widespread social and political upheaval. This can be through nationalisation of natural resources. The poor might not literally eat the rich, but the consequences of ignoring their plight could be just as dire.

To avert the situation, there is need for equitable climate action.

This involves not only reducing carbon emissions, but also addressing the underlying socio-economic disparities that magnify the impact of climate change on developing countries.

International co-operation is also critical. Wealthier nations, historically responsible for the bulk of greenhouse gas emissions, must support developing countries through financial aid and technology transfer.

The Green Climate Fund, for instance, aims to assist developing countries in adaptation and mitigation practices. However, its implementation must be transparent and inclusive, ensuring that aid reaches those who need it most rather than being siphoned off by corrupt officials.

The demand for climate reparations is also gathering steam. The recently set-up Loss and Damage Fund offers a good opportunity for the Global North to provide financial assistance to countries that are experiencing irreversible impacts from climate change despite contributing the least to the problem. The argument is that those who have caused the most damage should be held accountable and provide compensation.

The phrase "the poor will eat the rich" serves as a stark warning about the potential consequences of unchecked inequality and environmental neglect. In developing countries, where climate change disproportionately impacts the impoverished, the statement resonates with an alarming urgency.

This experience underscores the necessity for a holistic approach to climate action that incorporates social justice and economic equity.

Without such measures, developed countries (who are major polluters) will find themselves in the cross-hairs of a desperate and disenfranchised developing world, driven to extremes by the existential threat of climate change. Food for thought!

Cliff Chiduku is a communication, public policy and governance expert with interests in climate change, agriculture and environmental issues. He writes in his personal capacity.