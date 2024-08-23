Zimbabwe: Sino-Zim Relations Unshakable - President

RELATIONS between Zimbabwe and China are unshakable as the two countries have stood with each other through many challenges and are confronting the El Nino induced drought together, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

Speaking after receiving 2 000 tonnes of food aid from China at State House in Harare, the President paid tribute to his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping for being an all-weather friend to the people of Zimbabwe.

This was the second Chinese donation over the past few months, after Zimbabwe and other countries in the region declared state of disasters following low rainfall in the past season. A third donation will be coming soon.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of Zimbabwe, we are grateful to President Xi Jinping and the Government of China for giving us this donation. This has been the case between Zimbabwe and China. Each time we have this problem of food insecurity, China has always come to our aid," said President Mnangagwa.

"I wish to extend my appreciation and gratitude to my brother, His Excellency Xi for this gesture to the people of Zimbabwe. Please convey our warmest regards and appreciation for the donation. It will be given to the most vulnerable among our communities through our Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and we are very grateful for this donation."

He said food shortages had been severe not only in Zimbabwe but in the Sadc region owing to low rainfall occasioned by the El-Nino weather phenomenon.

"Convey to him that indeed as a result of the El Nino drought, food insecurity not only in Zimbabwe but in the region is actually prevalent, but we believe that we shall continue to receive assistance and cooperation from our co-operating partners as well as from our sister Republics like China who have always stood with us in challenges of this nature.

"We are very grateful and I can assure you that our Minister of Social Welfare will make sure it will be accessed by the most vulnerable group of our people," President Mnangagwa said.

Later, he witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding and Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo for another batch of food assistance from China which will be delivered soon.

In an interview, Ambassador Zhou said China stands ready to assist Zimbabwe given that the two countries have long-standing bilateral relations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is a great pleasure to join His Excellency President Mnangagwa at a handover ceremony of emergency food assistance to Zimbabwe. As we all know that China and Zimbabwe enjoy a profound and comprehensive relationship, our relationship dates back several decades. Whenever our Zimbabwean friends have some difficulties, China always provides help, it is an all-weather friendship," said Amb Zhou.

"China promised to provide food assistance when Zimbabwe experienced El Nino induced food shortages. This is the second time that I have attended a handover ceremony. Last October we provided food assistance.

"We have signed an agreement with the Minister of Social Welfare for a third batch, we will be more than happy to provide assistance. I would also want to say with the leadership of His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe will be able to win the battle against hunger and China will be ready to help."

Minister Moyo said the donation would go a long way in mitigating the effects of drought.

"In Zimbabwe, right now, about 85 percent of people are using either maize meal or other traditional grains but we have found out now that we have about 15 percent of our population relying on potatoes and other non-grain foodstuff.

"So, China's supplement to what we are already doing is very vital, and we have prioritised those looking after our children, in children's homes, those who have come today, we will give them one tonne each so that they can take home. But we will be giving other vulnerable groups especially the old, those in hospitals; we will try to help them," said Minister Moyo.