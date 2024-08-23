South Africa: Zuma Will Continue to Have Unfettered Control of MK, With No Elective Conference in Sight

22 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nonkululeko Njilo

The MK party has been beset by leadership issues but it's not planning to hold an elective conference any time soon, with leader Jacob Zuma describing such events as fake.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min Months after the formation of SA's now third-largest political party, uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK), it has established its highest decision-making body, called the National High Command, but has no intention of holding an elective conference any time soon.

It first wants to ensure "maximum stability" and have a "presence" in all corners of South Africa. This means that leader Jacob Zuma continues to have the prerogative to appoint leadership structures at all levels -- indefinitely.

Established in late 2023 without any leadership structures or clear policies, MK contested its first general election on 29 May and won 15% of the national vote.

"The MKP is at its establishment process and will not convene elective conferences because we know what such can do to undermine our unity and progress as an organisation," according to a statement that was read on behalf of Zuma on Thursday at a media briefing in Sandton.

Zuma said part of the reason for not heading to a conference was that the gatherings were often "bought", used for wrong reasons and created divisions -- which MK could not afford.

"Conferences have become fake. People use money....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.