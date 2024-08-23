South Africa: Zuma Will Continue to Have Unfettered Control of MK, With No Elective Conference in Sight

The MK party has been beset by leadership issues but it's not planning to hold an elective conference any time soon, with leader Jacob Zuma describing such events as fake.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min Months after the formation of SA's now third-largest political party, uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK), it has established its highest decision-making body, called the National High Command, but has no intention of holding an elective conference any time soon.

It first wants to ensure "maximum stability" and have a "presence" in all corners of South Africa. This means that leader Jacob Zuma continues to have the prerogative to appoint leadership structures at all levels -- indefinitely.

Established in late 2023 without any leadership structures or clear policies, MK contested its first general election on 29 May and won 15% of the national vote.

"The MKP is at its establishment process and will not convene elective conferences because we know what such can do to undermine our unity and progress as an organisation," according to a statement that was read on behalf of Zuma on Thursday at a media briefing in Sandton.

Zuma said part of the reason for not heading to a conference was that the gatherings were often "bought", used for wrong reasons and created divisions -- which MK could not afford.

"Conferences have become fake. People use money....