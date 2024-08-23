Rwanda: New Sports Minister Nyirishema Needs to Be Ruthless and Make Changes

Richard Nyirishema, the newly appointed Minister of Sports, faces a pivotal role as he steps into the shoes of outgoing Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju.

Nyirishema, formerly the second vice-president of the Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA), brings a wealth of experience in sports management to the position.

His appointment comes at a critical juncture for Rwandan sports sector which has seen notable progress but at the same time faces significant challenges.

Nyirishema's tenure will be defined by his ability to harness the strengths of his predecessor's achievements while addressing existing shortcomings to leave a lasting legacy.

Under Munyangaju's leadership, Rwanda achieved several milestones.

The renovation of Amahoro Stadium, the construction of BK Arena, and securing the hosting rights for the 2025 UCI Road World Championships were among her standout accomplishments.

Additionally, Rwanda began hosting the ATP Challenger Tour and saw advancements in professionalizing the national football league.

Basketball has also seen considerable growth, highlighted by the development of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) whose playoffs and finals have for the past four editions hosted in Kigali.

However, Nyirishema inherits a sporting landscape that reveals both progress and persistent issues.

While basketball has flourished, other sports such as cycling, volleyball, athletics, and handball have experienced stagnation. Tennis is only beginning to recover, and Rwandan athletes' performances in major championships, including the Olympic Games, require significant improvement.

Addressing these issues will be crucial for Nyirishema as he seeks to build on existing achievements and introduce his own mark on the ministry.

Key: Revitalize the Technical Team

One of Nyirishema's first priorities should be to address the stagnation within the ministry's technical team, starting with the directorate of sports.

The same individuals have overseen the ministry's operations for over a decade, which only appears to be leading to complacency and outdated practices, as well as persistent sanctions that cost the country in various sports.

For Nyirishema, to drive meaningful change, he must consider a thorough review of the ministry's leadership. Ministers keep changing but, elsewhere, the status quo has remained the same for so long, and the more it stays that way, the more things remain the same...or even worse.

Introducing fresh faces with innovative ideas and contemporary approaches could revitalize the ministry's operations and better align them with modern sports management practices.

While significant strides have been made in basketball, other sports disciplines have not received equal attention. There should be a deliberate effort for diversification, too.

Volleyball, cycling, athletics, cricket, tennis and handball, in particular, need targeted support and strategic development and Nyirishema should conduct a comprehensive assessment of these sports to identify key issues and develop actionable strategies.

This might involve enhancing grassroots programs, improving coaching standards, and investing in infrastructure. A balanced approach will help ensure that all sports disciplines receive the attention and resources they need to thrive.

Equally important is improving Rwandan athletes' performances on the international stage. This needs to be a critical goal for Minister Nyirishema. To achieve this, he should focus on strengthening athlete support systems.

This includes investing in better training facilities, providing access to top-tier coaching, and integrating sports science and medical support into training regimes.

Additionally, creating more opportunities for international competitions will expose athletes to higher levels of competition and stimulate their development.

Strengthen collaboration with stakeholders

Nyirishema has pledged a collaborative approach, which is a positive step. To make this effective, he must ensure structured and systematic engagement with sports federations, local clubs, and other stakeholders.

Regular dialogue and collaborative planning will help identify needs, set clear objectives, and track progress.

Engaging the private sector for sponsorships and additional funding will also be crucial for sustaining sports development initiatives.

Addressing issues of mismanagement and inefficiency requires a strong focus on accountability.

Nyirishema should implement transparent processes for decision-making, establish clear performance metrics, and conduct regular audits of the ministry's activities.

By fostering a culture of accountability, he can ensure that resources are used effectively and that the ministry remains committed to its goals.

Meanwhile, the new minister, who I am proud to call an OB (Old Boy), must be mindful of the fact that a successful sports ecosystem is built on a strong foundation of youth and grassroots development.

Nyirishema, having seen firsthand the fruits of youth development from his early days as a basket player and later an administrator in FERWABA, should prioritize initiatives that support young athletes and grassroots programmess.

Investing in school sports programmess, community sports facilities, and youth training camps will help nurture talent from an early age and foster a lifelong passion for sports.

Nyirishema's tenure as Minister of Sports is an opportunity to elevate Rwandan sports to new heights.

By making changes in the ministry's technical team, addressing imbalances across sports disciplines, enhancing athlete performance, strengthening stakeholder collaboration, fostering accountability, and promoting youth development, Nyirishema can make a significant impact and leave a lasting legacy.

His leadership and vision will be instrumental in shaping the future of sports in Rwanda, ensuring that the nation continues to build on the successes of Munyangaju and overcome the challenges that lay ahead.