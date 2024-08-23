Ethiopia: Millions of Ethiopians Turn Out to Plant 600 Million Seedlings Today

Steven Weeks / Unsplash
(File image).
23 August 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Millions of Ethiopians from all over the nation turned out in the early morning today to smash their own planting record by planting 600 million seedlings today.

Today's massive tree planting event is part of the National Green Legacy Initiative launched in 2019 by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed with the objective of mitigating the impacts of climate change and challenges of food insecurity.

Thanks to the initiative, Ethiopia has made remarkable strides in the last five years to increase the country's forest cover, with outstanding increases of 23.6 percent by 2023 compared to 17.2 percent in 2019.

Reliable sources state that in five years, starting in 2019, the country has planted 32.5 billion tree seedlings.

Some 7.5 billion additional seedlings are expected to be planted this rainy season to make the total number of seedlings planted 40 billion thus far.

Out of the billions of seedlings being planted currently across the country, 56 percent are fruits and other multipurpose plants.

Hence, the initiative has been playing crucial role to boost agricultural productivity beyond environmental protection.

The overall goal of the country is to plant 50 billion seedlings by the year 2026.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.