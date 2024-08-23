Uganda: Museveni Urges Maximum Use of Land for Economic Prosperity

President Museveni has rallied residents of Butebo District to fully utilise their land to achieve greater economic prosperity.

He made his remarks during a rally at a thanksgiving ceremony for Dr. Monica Musenero, the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, held at Petete Primary School in Butebo District.

During his first stop in Oladot village, Kadesok Parish, Opwateta Sub- county, Kibale County, Pallisa District, the president officially inaugurated Lukonge Cotton Company Limited, a company dedicated to cassava starch production.

President Museveni emphasised that local production of cassava starch will not only reduce import costs but also strengthen Uganda's pharmaceutical sector, fostering economic growth and sustainability.

On his second stop at Dr. Musenero's home in Kaberekeke village, Butebo District, the president visited a stock farm learning centre where local farmers demonstrated how they have utilised small portions of land for various agricultural activities.

He observed cattle kept for demonstration purposes and was briefed on how cow dung is used to produce biogas for domestic use.

He also briefly met the Minister's family members and discussed socio- economic development.

At the rally, President Museveni expressed concern about the misuse and underutilization of fertile land in the Butebo area.

"This is a very rich area; you can see how God arranged it," he remarked, referencing his visit to the cassava processing centre.

However, the president pointed out that many local farmers are mismanaging their land, particularly in the valleys where rice cultivation is prevalent.

Museveni described this as a misuse of valuable resources and called for a shift towards more sustainable and profitable farming methods, such as irrigation and the use of fertilisers.

He shared successful examples from Pallisa District, where fish farming at the edges of swamps has proven to be far more lucrative than rice farming.

"By restoring swamps, engaging in fish farming, and irrigating dry land, farmers can significantly increase their income," he said.

The president also encouraged residents to embrace diversified agriculture, including the cultivation of cash crops such as coffee and cocoa, as well as dairy farming and poultry.

He addressed the issue of land fragmentation, a common practice that he believes hinders agricultural productivity.

President Museveni advised families to form family companies to manage their land collectively rather than dividing it after the death of the family head.

"If the head of the family passes away, don't fragment their property. Instead, form a family company, work together, and share profits. This way, you can grow wealthier and eventually buy your own property," he advised.

As an example, he shared the story of Dr. Musenero's family, who reunited their 70-acre estate to grow coffee, cocoa, and pasture for dairy cattle.

"This morning, God brought me good news from Dr. Musenero's family, where her uncles have agreed to bring together their family land and form a family company. They plan to grow coffee, cocoa, and pasture for dairy cattle," he added.

"If you do this, you will be very rich," he reassured, emphasising the long-term benefits of sustainable land use.

President Museveni also shared a personal account of his first encounter with Dr. Musenero, a veterinary expert renowned for her work in combating zoonotic diseases.

He recounted how he first came to know Dr. Musenero during an Ebola outbreak in Kibaale District.

"At a time when even medical professionals were reluctant to enter the affected area due to the high mortality rate, Dr. Musenero and her team courageously stepped in to fight the outbreak," he said.

Impressed by her dedication and expertise, President Museveni took a keen interest in her career, eventually bringing her on board as his advisor.

He encouraged young people to draw inspiration from Dr. Musenero's example, stating, "Her commitment to serving others is a testament to the rewards of selfless service. If you work for the people, God works for you."

The Vice President, Jessica Alupo expressed her gratitude to the residents of Butebo for their unwavering support to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

"Thank you for your steadfast support of President Museveni and the NRM. Please continue to support the NRM as we work to advance the development of our nation," she said.

She also extended her appreciation to Minister Musenero for inviting her to the ceremony and for showcasing the government's science, technology, and innovation agenda.

On her part, Dr. Musenero expressed deep gratitude to President Museveni and the people of Butebo during the thanksgiving ceremony.

"We are deeply honoured that you accepted the invitation from the people of this small village, town, and community. Today, we come together with a singular mission to say thank you, our President," she said.

Dr. Musenero emphasised the importance of this occasion as an opportunity to reflect on the many blessings the community shares under President Museveni's leadership.

"We express our appreciation, cherishing this tradition, as it allows us to acknowledge the challenges we have overcome and the progress we have made," she added.