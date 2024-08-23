Uganda, DRC Review Agreement On Fishing On Shared Lakes

23 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Uganda and DRC minister have reviewed an agreement signed in 2018 to guide on fishing on the two shared lakes of Edward and Albert.

During the 7th session of Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) in 2018, the two countries signed the Bilateral Fisheries Agreement for sustainable management of fisheries resources and aquaculture in lakes Edward and Albert and their basin.

This agreement put in place a framework for fisheries and aquaculture management.

During the 8th JPC which was held in Kinshasa, the need for strengthening this framework was emphasised and a call to provide support to its existence was agreed on by both parties more especially in making sure timely country contributions are made.

On Thursday, State Minister for fishers, Hellen Adoa together with her DRC counterpart met as part of the council of ministers in DRC and approved workplan and budget of the organization.

"The council of minister reviewed the progress so far made and noted with satisfaction the deepening of relations this cooperation has brought between the two countries," a joint communique reads in part.

The council of ministers also deliberated and resolved to continue providing guidance to the organization with the ultimate goal of pursuing greater cooperation between the two sister countries.

During the meeting, Adoa also handed over the chairmanship of the Lakes Edward and Albert Fisheries and Aquaculture Organisation to the DRC minister of fisheries and livestock.

