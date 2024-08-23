Zimbabwe: Govt Introduces 'Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology' to Local Authorities Training Manuals, CCC Agrees to Programme

The government has introduced a heritage-based course for mayors, chairpersons and councillors in local authorities that will include the Zanu PF's 'Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology' manuals and modules.

Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe on Wednesday said through the assistance of the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, councillors and council staff can better appreciate their critical role in national affairs and development.

"Local Authorities are semi-autonomous in running council business thus creating their policies, leverage on endowments and grow their economies.

"For these reasons, and many more, local authorities ought to be aligned with central government in policy, procedure and action.

"It is critical to note that during this process, the ministry notes the wide political dichotomy which exists amongst policymakers and staff as well as the narrow appreciation of basic but fundamental aspects of the nation's history, identity and polity," Garwe said.

The minister added, "It is evident that many times, in the Local Government sector, meaningful dialogue and initiatives are either derailed or postponed due to the failure of political players and council staff to appreciate the bigger picture, which is, a better Zimbabwe for all.

"In this regard, the ministry will be rolling out a three phased councillor induction program where Mayors, chairpersons and councillors would be equipped for their role as stewards of their respective Councils."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Garwe also highlighted that capacitating local authorities on mission-critical issues of nation-building for development will ultimately lead to achieving an upper-middle-income society by 2030.

Referring to the inclusion of 'The Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology', in the training manuals and modules for use by local councils, Garwe said, "It is of paramount importance that I highlight that the ministry realizes and takes a leaf from initiatives carried out in countries such as China, United States, Russia, Singapore and Japan; where patriotic education campaigns have been launched to promote love for the motherland and moral values.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said opposition councillors and mayors would attend the programme as it was running under the Local Government Ministry and not Zanu PF. The CCC had earlier revealed plans to boycott the Ideology training.

"If it is a ministerial programme, CCC has no authority to stop its members from attending such a training programme, but if it was a Zanu PF political party training programme, we would stop them (Mayors and Councillors) from attending because this would mean another political party imposing its Ideology on us as an opposition movement," Citizens Coalition for Change Spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com.