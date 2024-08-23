Zimbabwe: Michael Nees Eager to Steer Warriors to New Heights

Warriors new coach Michael Nees says he is determined to steer the Warriors to new, fully exploiting the team's talent.

He revealed this during his unveiling on Thursday.

The 57-year-old gaffer was appointed last month on a two-year contract which will run until June 2026.

Nees becomes the first Warriors substantive coach since Croatian tactician Zdravko Logarusic parted ways with the federation in 2021.

"I'm looking forward to exploiting the full potential of Zimbabwean football.

"I had some experience playing Zimbabwe as my opponents in my career and I was always interested in the talent.

"So I'm really happy I now have the opportunity to work with this talent and I'm really looking forward to it, let me say I can't wait for this new journey," said Michael Nees.

The German tactician's first assignment with the Warriors will be on the 6th of September when Zimbabwe plays away to Kenya in the 2026 AFCON Qualifiers before hosting Cameroon five days later.

Speaking during the new coach's unveiling, ZIFA Normalization Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa expressed confidence in Nees whom he described as the "right man" for the job.

"We are confident that he is the right man to lead our Warriors as we start our journey to AFCON 2025.

"The upcoming Qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon will not be easy tasks but I'm confident that with Michael at the helm, we will rise to the occasion," said Mutasa.

Zimbabwe last played at the AFCON finals in 2021 when Cameroon were hosts and could not be part of the 2023 edition as a FIFA ban sidelined them.