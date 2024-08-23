Kenya: Little App Boosts Drivers' Rates By 15 Percent to Promote Fair Pay

Nairobi — Over the past month, the ride-hailing industry in Kenya has been marked by unrest as drivers demand better rates to sustain their livelihoods amidst rising costs. With increased competition from both local and international players, the industry has faced disruptions.

In response to these concerns, Little, a Pan-African platform, has moved to support drivers welfare. The company has announced a 15 percent hike in rates across all fleet categories, aimed at cushioning drivers against the economic challenges they face.

This rate adjustment not only ensures that cab drivers will now earn a fairer wage but also helps reinforce reliability, convenience, and safety to clients. By valuing the input of its key partners--drivers, Little demonstrates its commitment to fostering a balanced and responsive ecosystem.

"Little has always been a listening and caring partner," said Mr. Kamal Budhabhatti, CEO - Little.

"We have heard and analyzed the requests from our drivers. Despite the tough economic times that all Kenyans are facing, we believe it is important to support the individuals who keep our platform running. This increase may mean slightly higher costs for our clients, but it also guarantees more reliable and convenient services. A happy driver will always deliver excellent service."

Drivers have welcomed the decision, terming it a good move to address their economic challenges.

Little also said that it will continue to prioritize the welfare of its stakeholders.