Kenya: Want to Breastfeed Your Baby in Public? By All Means Do!

Undernutrition is a severe public health concern, with consequences that extend far beyond the healthcare sector and into other economic realms. Globally, undernutrition accounts for 2.7 million child deaths. Getting nutrition correctly in the early years of a child's life prepares them for optimal physical and cognitive growth in the future.
It goes without saying that nursing is one of the most effective ways to ensure a child's
health and survival. Breastfeeding has significant health benefits that extend beyond
nutrition, both in the short and long term.
Furthermore, breastmilk may be referred to as the ideal meal for infants. It includes the
optimal nutrient balance for baby development. Unlike breast milk substitutes, breast milk
is tailored specifically to the baby. When a baby feeds, his or her saliva sends chemical
signals to the mother's body, causing the composition of breastmilk to change to meet the
baby's fluctuating needs.
It is also easy to digest and includes antibodies that help fight viruses and bacteria, lowering
the risk of infection. Studies have indicated that exclusive breastfeeding reduces the
incidence of diarrhoea, respiratory disease, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), asthma,
allergies, and even obesity later in life. Furthermore, breastfeeding reduces the prevalence
of children illnesses, lowering healthcare expenses for families and communities.
Breastfeeding benefits not only physical health but also cognitive development, with
evidence showing that children who are breastfed for a longer period of time do better on
cognitive function tests. The emotional bonding between mother and child is also greatly
improved by the skin-to-skin contact and the act of breastfeeding.
From an economic perspective, breastfeeding presents a cost-effective method to reducing
expenditure on nutrition and hospital visits for children. Among the most commonly used
alternative to breastfeeding is formula feeding, which may present a significant challenge to
many families considering the cost of breastmilk substitutes.
Despite overwhelming evidence of the benefits of breastfeeding, there is still a long way to
go to achieve optimal rates. According to statistics, while Kenya's exclusive breastfeeding
rates for children under 6 months have increased over time to 60% 1 , up from 32% in 2008,
approximately 40% of Kenyan moms still do not exclusively nurse their children during the
critical first six months of their lives.
This year's World Breastfeeding Week was observed under the theme "Closing the gap:
Breastfeeding support for all", calling for widespread support for breastfeeding mothers
from their families and communities. The call to action is being heeded.
Several initiatives, such as the Baby Friendly Community Initiative, have been implemented
to support optimal feeding practices for the benefit of infants and young children. A critical
aspect of the initiative is to provide support in healthcare settings, providing healthcare
workers with the skills and information to guide new mothers down their breastfeeding
journey. It also seeks to develop community support through promotion and protection of
exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months among community advocates and influential
voices.
Legislation is also being improved to further protect breastfeeding mothers. The
Breastfeeding Mothers Bill 2024, for example, aims to provide a supportive framework for
breastfeeding mothers, allowing them to breastfeed and express for their infants in the
workplace.
However, the legal protection of women's rights to breastfeed their children must be
accompanied by a shift in public perception. Communities can normalize breastfeeding and
desexualize the practice. Among other things, this would necessitate extensive public
awareness campaigns that not only promote the benefits of breast feeding but also
emphasize that it is a normal and natural process that mothers and their children should be
allowed to partake in without fear of repercussions.
In summary, breastfeeding is a powerful tool for improving child health with benefits that
extend to families and economies. By educating, supporting, and empowering mothers, we
can create a healthier future for our children and our society. Promoting breastfeeding is
not just a health issue; it is a societal imperative that requires collective action and
commitment.
Kisinga is the Clinical Dietician at Gertrude's Children's Hospital
Email: floko@gerties.org